DatChat Hires Christopher Berrios as Vice President of Communications

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DatChat, Inc. ("DatChat" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: DATS), a secure messaging, metaverse, and social media company, announced today the appointment of Christopher Berrios as Vice President of Communications for both Datchat’s social media platform and the Habytat metaverse.



Christopher is the founder of WallStreetBets on Facebook, a group where over 500k retail traders discuss stocks and cryptocurrency news and information. As a seasoned social media growth strategist, marketing consultant, Web3 advisor, and serial entrepreneur, Chris brings extensive marketing and communication expertise to the DatChat Social Media platform and the Habytat metaverse scheduled to launch at the end of March.

DatChat Inc . is a blockchain, cybersecurity, and social media company that not only focuses on protecting privacy on personal devices, but also protects user information after it is shared with others. The DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network presents technology that allows users to change how long their messages can be viewed before or after users send them, prevents screenshots, and hides encrypted photos in plain sight on camera rolls. DatChat's patented technology offers users a traditional texting experience while providing control and security for their messages. With DatChat Messenger, a user can decide how long their messages last on a recipient's device, while feeling secure that at any time, they can delete individual messages or entire message threads, making it like the conversation never happened.

