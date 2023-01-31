NV5 Acquires Bromley Cook Engineering, Strengthens Forensics Engineering and Florida Storm Hardening Services

HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the “Company” or “NV5”) (Nasdaq: NVEE), a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired Bromley Cook Engineering (Bromley Cook), a leading provider of forensics, specialty structural engineering, and waterproofing to support facilities and infrastructure throughout Florida. Headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Bromley Cook’s engineers and inspectors have worked on the design, renovation, and preservation of some of the state’s most prestigious projects. The acquisition was made with a combination of cash and stock and will be immediately accretive to NV5’s earnings.



Bromley Cook specializes in the restoration of concrete and structural building components, expert witness services for construction litigation, and the design of resilient mission critical facilities intended to remain fully serviceable after a major hurricane. As a leader in hurricane hardening, Bromley Cook excels in the design of facades, window and glazing systems, and building systems to withstand storm events.

“Florida’s wind, heat, humidity, and hurricane exposure create challenging conditions for the built environment, and facility owners rely on specialized structural engineering to design and preserve resilient buildings,” said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. “Bromley Cook’s decades of experience in the Florida market make it uniquely qualified to identify construction defects, design durable structures, and deliver sustainable building solutions that will stand the test of time.”

About Bromley Cook Engineering

Founded in 2001, Bromley Cook Engineering provides forensic evaluations, structural engineering, and inspections to support the design and restoration of resilient structures for the challenging Florida environment. From project initiation to conclusion, Bromley Cook’s forensic experts and engineers develop innovative solutions and deliver consultative expertise to help their clients design, build, and maintain sustainable buildings and structures.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVEE) is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions for public and private sector clients supporting sustainable infrastructure, utility, and building assets and systems. The Company focuses on multiple verticals: testing, inspection & consulting, infrastructure engineering, utility services, buildings & owner representation, environmental health sciences, and geospatial technology services to deliver innovative, sustainable solutions to complex issues and improve lives in our communities. NV5 operates out of more than 100 offices nationwide and abroad. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the “Risk Factors” set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

