Vital Battery Metals Announces Additional Exploration Results, Including a Grab Sample of 14.2% Copper at its Sting Copper Project in Newfoundland

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VITAL BATTERY METALS INC. (the “Company” or “Vital”) (CSE: VBAM) (OTCQB: VBAMF) (FSE: C0O) is pleased to provide additional exploration results for the initial exploration program at its Sting Copper Project North of York Harbour, Newfoundland. The objective of this program is to confirm the previously reported high copper grades in mineralization at Jumbo Lode Prospect (“Jumbo”) and prospect for adjacent mineralized zones. The exploration program continues to confirm the very high copper grade of the massive sulfide at Jumbo as well as demonstrating the anomalous gold values associated with the mineralization. An old trench was located 90m south of Jumbo at an elevation 30m above the Jumbo massive sulfide consisting of strongly altered mafic rock that returned elevated copper, gold, cobalt values and suggests that alteration and mineralization extends well beyond the known showing.



Adrian Lamoureux, the company's CEO and President, comments: "The Company continues to receive high copper grades from its initial grab samples at the Jumbo Prospect. The data we have collected will allow Vital to conduct further phases of work such as geochemical surveying, mapping, and additional prospecting. We are looking forward to further exploration as we continue to progress the Jumbo Prospect forward.”

Table 1 : Rock Sample Assay Results from Jumbo Lode Area

SAMPLE # Au – ppb Ag – ppm Cu - % Zn – ppm Co – ppm 646327 255 2.8 8.36 452 62 646328 238 5.5 13.9 1114 73 646329 325 2.5 6.91 368 85 646330 181 3.7 8.2 580 80 646331 325 5.2 14.2 826 62 646332 210 2.8 4.6 330 47 646333 7 <0.2 0.31 64 23 646334 470 0.3 0.4 77 502

Vital is targeting high grade copper and precious metals in western Newfoundland on its Sting Copper Project. This news release covers additional rock sample results from the first pass at Jumbo Lode Prospect, the most significant occurrence within the Sting Copper Project. The mafic rocks that underlie the Jumbo Lode Prospect are part of the Bay of Islands Complex that is host to high grade copper and copper/zinc deposits including the York Harbour Mine, a former producer located 35 km to the south-southeast.

The western part of the claim blocks is underlain by leucogabbro and sheeted dykes and similar gabbro underlies the eastern part of the property. Massive and pillowed basalt flows are exposed along the north-northeast trending Gregory River which defines a probable regional gently plunging syncline. The basalt is structurally and conformably above the gabbros and depositional features indicate sub-horizontal stratigraphy (See Figure 1).

Figure 1 - Sting Copper Project Regional Map

Table 2 : Jumbo - Rock Sample Locations & Descriptions

Sample # Type UTM_X UTM_Y Description 646327 sub crop 417790 5464469 sulfide veining in cloritic host(adit debris) 646328 sub crop 417801 5464575 masive sulfide (adit debris) 646329 sub crop 417825 5464582 sulfide veining in cloritic host(adit debris) 646330 sub crop 417820 5464589 masive sulfide (boulder chip sample) 646331 sub crop 417829 5464570 masive sulfide, vuggy, cloritic host(adit debris) 646332 sub crop 417822 5464573 masive sulfide, vuggy, cloritic host(adit debris) 646333 sub crop 417844 5464578 sulfide in quartz wall rock sample 646334 Angular float 417782 5464651 above adits , in old hand trench, quartz breccia, sulfides

Figure 2 - Jumbo Lode Rock Sample Locations

The Jumbo occurrence is characterized by black chloritic altered gabbro and mafic dykes locally with silicification, disseminated sulfides and lenses of massive pyrite and chalcopyrite. Prospecting near the Jumbo Lode along Gregory River showed basalt displays strong chloritic alteration locally with heavy pyrite and minor chalcopyrite. Altered mafic rock was located south of Jumbo suggesting that alteration and mineralization extends well beyond the area of the prospect.

Analysis Methodology

Vital adheres to strict Quality Assurance and Quality Control protocols. The rock samples are kept under secure control by the prospector and delivered directly to Eastern Analytical at 403 Little Bay Road, Springdale, NL. The rock samples are assayed for 34 elements utilizing a four acid digestion and analyzed by ICP-OES. Gold is analyzed by fire assay (30g) utilizing an AA finish (Code Au (Fire assay) @ 30g + ICP-34). Ore grade analysis provides a higher dissolution with a higher metal content and was carried out for samples with greater than 10,000 ppm Cu and greater than 6 ppm Ag. Eastern Analytical is I.S.O. 17025 Accredited in Fire Assay Au and multi-acid ore grade assays in Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag, Fe and Co. Samples are analyzed with strict quality control utilizing blanks, duplicates and standard reference material.

Qualified Persons

Garth Graves, P. Geo., consultant geologist for Vital Battery Metals Inc. and a qualified person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the information contained in this news release.

About Vital Battery Metals Inc.

Vital Battery Metals Inc. (CSE: VBAM) (OTCQB: VBAMF) (FSE:C0O) is a mineral exploration company dedicated to the development of strategic projects comprising of battery, base and precious metals in stable jurisdictions. The Company is working to advance its Sting Copper Project and its Vent Copper-Gold project.

The Sting Project covers approximately 30.6 km² (3,060 ha) and hosts multiple historic Newfoundland and Labrador Government documented mineral occurrences and is located within a 50 km corridor known for significant volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS), copper quartz vein lode and low sulphation epithermal gold showings. The Vent Copper-Gold project covers 1,562 hectares in British Columbia. Vital continues to evaluate value-add assets to bolster its project portfolio.

For more information, please visit www.vitalbatterymetals.com

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Adrian Lamoureux

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 945-2950

info@vitalbatterymetals.com

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements that are not historical facts, including without limitation, statements regarding future estimates, plans, programs, forecasts, projections, objectives, assumptions, expectations or beliefs of future performance, including statements regarding the effect of marketing campaign are “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the Jumbo and the Sting Copper Project; the Company’s objectives, goals or future plans; the commencement of further drilling or exploration programs in the future; the completion of the foregoing. These forward-looking statements reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company based on information currently available to it. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These risks and ‎‎uncertainties include but are not limited those identified and reported in the Company’s public filings ‎‎under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although the Company has attempted to identify ‎‎important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those ‎‎described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or ‎‎results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information ‎‎will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those ‎‎anticipated in such statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any ‎‎forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless ‎‎required by law.‎

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/11b6d8e1-d61a-44ff-96d1-d9c6b9f71981

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90c408d1-f395-4f35-ade8-0548e8e91d4d



