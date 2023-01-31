KT Corporation Leverages Longtime Partner DZS to Make the Leap to Multi-Gigabit Speeds in Southern Korea

DALLAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (Nasdaq: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced that KT Corporation (formerly Korea Telecom), the Republic of Korea’s largest wireline broadband service provider and a DZS customer since 2005, has chosen the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform and advanced optical line terminal (OLT) technology as the foundation for its new 10 Gigabits per second (Gbps) Fiber-to-the-Premises (FTTP) Ethernet Passive Optical Networking (EPON) infrastructure across the country’s southern half including the Daegu, Busan and Gwangju regions. The network upgrade will support world-class residential and business internet, voice and video services throughout the region.



“To prepare for new demands for bandwidth-intensive services that we know are coming, KT is upgrading our existing 1Gbps network infrastructure to 10Gbps with the DZS Velocity Access EDGE platform,” said SangWook Kim, Director, Access Network Technology, KT. “The latest Velocity system not only provides us with the ability to deliver up to a ten-fold data rate improvement per port, but it also allows us to reach 50% more subscribers per platform despite being 40% smaller than the previous generation. The new platform’s deployment flexibility, cost-effectiveness, due to its high density and ongoing energy and space savings, and proven reliability were key to our selection of DZS, as well as a long-term relationship where we have demonstrated superior service expertise and customer focus.”

“The Republic of Korea has consistently been recognized as a broadband and 5G world leader, with some of the world’s fastest mobile and broadband internet speeds and many of the most advanced applications, including large-scale AR/VR/XR and metaverse,” said Daniel Won, Chief Customer Officer, Asia at DZS. “We are proud that we continue to earn the business of our long-time partner and global telecommunications leader, which is relying on DZS to create their next-generation EPON access network infrastructure for both residential and business customers. We are one of the leading network equipment developers and vendors in all of Korea and by deploying DZS Velocity platforms, KT will both significantly enhance their PON network and outpace their competition with world-class 10 gig services.”

DZS offers among the industry’s widest selection of Access EDGE, Subscriber EDGE, Optical EDGE and cloud-based network orchestration and experience management solutions to drive multi-gigabit network performance and a differentiated subscriber experience. By leveraging DZS platforms, “service providers” can rapidly transform into “experience providers” as they enhance their access and/or middle mile networks, better leverage and analyze the service performance and data available in the network and maximize their return on investment (ROI). DZS systems, platforms and technologies are standards-based, have proven interoperability with most vendors’ equipment, and are designed to be managed and orchestrated alongside third-party solutions.

To learn more about DZS, visit https://www.dzsi.com

About KT Corporation

KT Corporation (NYSE: KT), formerly Korea Telecom, is Republic of Korea’s largest telecommunications operator, providing the fastest and most innovative ICT-based telecommunications and convergence services for residential and corporate customers. KT is transforming into a digital platform company (DIGICO), accelerating innovation to a customer-centric platform for various business sectors such as media, finance, and B2B. KT’s vision is to become a DIGICO that brings innovation to other industries and transforms the lives of our customers based on AI, Big Data, and cloud technologies. To that end, we promote customer-centeredness, a sense of ownership, communication and collaboration, and our business fundamentals and processes as our employees’ core values.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/