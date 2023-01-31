GigaOm Names CloudCasa by Catalogic a Leader and Outperformer in its Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection Report

Woodcliff Lake, NJ, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalogic Software, a leading provider of smart data protection solutions, today announced that its CloudCasa software-as-a-service solution has been named a Leader and Outperformer in the latest GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection report. The report evaluated and profiled 14 Kubernetes backup and DR offerings across a comprehensive set of evaluation criteria. CloudCasa by Catalogic earned high scores from GigaOm analysts and is one of only three vendors to be rated both a Leader and an Outperformer.

GigaOm offered accolades for CloudCasa including “CloudCasa is a very complete data protection solution. As a SaaS solution, it’s easy to deploy and manage.” “Its deep integration with AWS, Azure, and GCP make data protection of cloud resources (including databases) a breeze.” GigaOm recognized CloudCasa for its outstanding focus and execution and rated it as an exceptional offering across the key evaluation criteria for interoperability, environmental awareness, application and data migration, and data integrity and security.

CloudCasa provides a cyber-resilient, hybrid and public cloud integrated disaster recovery service for Kubernetes applications. CloudCasa supports all three major cloud Kubernetes services – Azure AKS, Amazon EKS and Google GKE – to enable a true multi-cloud protection and recovery strategy.

“CloudCasa by Catalogic has earned a leader position on our Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection as it seamlessly solves real world pain points for data protection and data migration in Kubernetes,” said Enrico Signoretti, Research Project Manager at GigaOm. “CloudCasa provides support for data-at-rest and in-flight encryption, and its ransomware protection features including immutability, while maintaining private connectivity for on-premises backup targets or source clusters and CloudCasa’s service. We’re pleased to welcome CloudCasa to the leader circle in this Radar report.”

The GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection report also notes: "CloudCasa has mature security features, including those for container, networking, configuration, and best practices benchmark scanning. These features will cover Kubernetes and can also scan cloud services, detecting misconfigurations and security vulnerabilities across identity and access management, key management, object stores, and more. Its SaaS interface meets AWS’s strict security, efficiency, and reliability demands, which include MFA, suspicious IP throttling, fraud and brute force attack detection, and SOC2/ISO27001 compliance. It has support for data-at-rest and in-flight encryption, as well as ransomware protection features including immutability. It also supports private connectivity connecting on-premises backup targets or source clusters and CloudCasa’s service.”

“We are pleased to be recognized as an exceptional offering in GigaOm’s Radar for Kubernetes for Data Protection report, this year placed in the leader circle as an Outperformer,” said Sathya Sankaran, Founder and GM of CloudCasa. “As a SaaS offering, CloudCasa is the leading choice for Kubernetes users in their cloud native journey and enables a secure, portable and flexible multi-cloud data protection strategy.”

Read the full report here for GigaOm Radar for Kubernetes Data Protection.



