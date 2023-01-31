Bitcoin Well Announces Executive Promotions and User Growth Updates

EDMONTON, Alberta, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitcoin Well Inc. (TSXV: BTCW) (“Bitcoin Well” or “Company”) is pleased to announce executive promotions alongside a company update in advance of our Q4 and Year End 2022 financials.



The Company is excited to report the promotion of Allen Stephen, CPA, CA as an official member to the Board of Directors. Allen has been an integral part of our team over the last year and has helped us on a number of different initiatives. We are excited to have him as a prominent member of the Board of Directors to continue to help shape the strategy of our organization.

Bitcoin Well is equally pleased to announce the promotion of Luke Thibodeau, CPA, CFA as Chief Financial Officer. Luke has been a member of our organization since 2020, serving as the Director of Finance, Chief Compliance Officer, and interim Chief Financial Officer in that time.

“I’m looking forward to the transition to the Board and proud to hand over the CFO position to Luke, whom I have worked closely with over the past 12 months,” stated Allen. “I’m going to continue to bring my fintech, banking and start-up experience to our strategic Board of Directors, while we continue to build in this revolutionary industry.”

Luke Thibodeau has successfully led high-performing accounting and finance teams throughout his career. His financial background includes tenure at both MNP LLP, one of Canada’s leading accounting and professional services firms, and PriceWaterhouseCoopers (“PwC”), an international professional services firm. Mr. Thibodeau earned his Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA”) designation from the CPA Western School of Business in 2020, and his Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialist (“CAMS”) designation from the ACAMS institute in 2021. In addition to this, Mr. Thibodeau became a Chartered Financial Analyst (“CFA”) charterholder in December 2022.

“Luke has been a valued member of our team since he joined the team nearly three years ago. He was quick to pick up on the nuances of our industry, and now is rooted in a Bitcoin philosophy that might rival some of the greatest Bitcoin OG’s,” said Adam, founder and CEO of the Company. “With the addition of his CFA charter last year as well as working with Allen, I have personally seen his financial knowledge and expertise grow to a level that I am confident will allow Bitcoin Well to thrive as we enter a new era of the Bitcoin industry and the public markets.”

Finally, the Company is announcing an update to the development of our online portal at bitcoinwell.com/app . Since securing Convertible Debt in February 2022, we have achieved a number of technological and user milestones. As a reminder, our online portal is a non-custodial platform that allows individuals to buy and sell bitcoin in under 30 seconds directly from their bank account using either Interac e-Transfer or Visa Debit.

“Bitcoin Well is the fastest and safest place to buy bitcoin online,” said Adam O’Brien, founder and CEO of Bitcoin Well. “One of the key successes of our portal has been its ability to attract and retain customers with little to no marketing or advertising costs,” continued Adam. “While we expect the average customer acquisition cost to increase (currently around $2/user), we are committed to innovation which will help us add fuel to the spark that was our 2022 growth. The Company’s non-custodial ecosystem allows for users to have the speed and competitive pricing they are accustomed to, wrapped in the safest way to buy bitcoin. I believe our non-custodial platform offers the obvious alternative to customers actively seeking out a safer place to buy bitcoin in the wake of a year full of custodian failures.”

The online user growth over the last several months is captured in the following graphic:





The Company is set to release Q4 and 2022 financial results on February 16.

About Bitcoin Well

Bitcoin Well is in the business of future-proofing money. We do this by making bitcoin useful to everyday people to give them the convenience of modern banking and the benefits of bitcoin. Our existing Bitcoin ATM and Personal Services business unit drives cash-flow to help fund this mission.

