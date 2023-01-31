SeaStar Medical to Present at the Virtual Sequire Biotechnology Conference on February 2, 2023

DENVER, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeaStar Medical (Nasdaq: ICU), a medical technology company developing proprietary solutions to reduce the consequences of hyperinflammation on vital organs, announces that Eric Schlorff, CEO, will present a company overview at the virtual Sequire Biotechnology Conference on Thursday, February 2 at 3:30 p.m. Eastern time.



To register for the event, visit the Sequire Biotechnology website. An achieved webcast of the presentation will be available on the SeaStar Medical website.

About Sequire

Sequire is a premier investor intelligence and communications platform where companies can track their investors’ behaviors and trends and use those insights to engage current and potential investors across marketing channels. More information is available at srax.com and mysequire.com.

About SeaStar Medical, Inc.

SeaStar Medical is a medical technology company focusing on redefining how extracorporeal therapies may reduce the consequences of excessive inflammation on vital organs. SeaStar Medical’s novel technologies rely on science and innovation to provide life-saving solutions to critically ill patients. The Company is developing and commercializing extracorporeal therapies that target the effector cells that drive systemic inflammation, causing direct tissue damage and secreting a range of pro-inflammatory cytokines that initiate and propagate imbalanced immune responses. For more information visit www.seastarmedical.com or visit us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

