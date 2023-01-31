New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global FRP Rebar Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05819181/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global FRP Rebar Market to Reach $416.3 Million by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for FRP Rebar estimated at US$180.4 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$416.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.7% CAGR and reach US$255.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 10.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $49.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.3% CAGR
The FRP Rebar market in the U.S. is estimated at US$49.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$94.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8% and 9.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$61.5 Million by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Al-Arfaj Group Holding Company
- Armastek USA
- ATP Srl
- Dextra Group
- Fibrolux GmbH
- FiReP Inc.
- Hughes Brothers, Inc.
- International Grating & Flanges, Inc.
- Kodiac Fiberglass Rebar
- Marshall Composite Technologies LLC.
- Pultrall Inc.
- Pultron Composites Ltd.
- Schock Bauteile GmbH
- Sireg Group
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
FRP Rebar - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in
2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
FRP Rebars - A Prelude
Increased Government Spending on Infrastructure Drives Market
Growth in North America
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Use of FRP Rebars for Reinforcement Purposes Steers
Market Growth
Growth in Construction Spending Key to Market Expansion
Global Construction Industry Spending (In US$ Trillion) for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Led by China, Increasing Construction Activity in Emerging
Markets Offer Significant Market Gains
Percentage Breakdown (In%) of Construction Spending by Region
(2020)
GFRP Rebars Increasingly Replace Traditional Steel Bars in
Concrete Structures
Low Lifecyle Costs for FRP Rebars Heightens Usage in
Rehabilitation of Structurally Deficient Bridges and Highways
Rising Demand for Non-Corrosive Rebars in Marine Structures to
Give a Boost to the Market
Increasing Number of Water Treatment Plants in the Middle East
Presents Lucrative Opportunities
Key Market Challenges
Lack of Standards and Codes for Application of FRP Rebars
Higher Initial Capital Requirements
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
