Altus Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Results on February 23, 2023

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altus Group Limited (ʺAltus” or “the Company”) (TSX: AIF), a market leading Intelligence as a Service provider to the global commercial real estate industry, announced today that it plans to release financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023. Altus executives Jim Hannon, Chief Executive Officer and Pawan Chhabra, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. (ET) the same day to review the financial results and discuss corporate developments.



Q4 and Full Year 2022 Results Conference Call & Webcast

Date: Thursday, February 23, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. (ET) Webcast: altusgroup.com (under Investor Relations) Live Call: 1-800-319-4610 (toll-free) or 416-915-3239 (Toronto area) Replay: A replay of the call will be available via the webcast at altusgroup.com.

About Altus Group



Altus Group provides the global commercial real estate (“CRE”) industry with vital actionable intelligence solutions driven by our industry standard ARGUS technology, unparalleled asset level data, and industry expertise. Altus Group delivers Intelligence as a Service to empower CRE professionals to make well‐ informed decisions to maximize returns and reduce risk. Trusted by most of the world’s largest CRE leaders, our solutions for the valuation, performance, and risk management of CRE assets are integrated into workflows critical to success across the CRE value chain. Founded in 2005, Altus Group is a global company with approximately 2,700 employees across North America, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. For more information about Altus (TSX: AIF) please visit altusgroup.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Camilla Bartosiewicz

Chief Communications Officer, Altus Group

(416) 641-9773

camilla.bartosiewicz@altusgroup.com