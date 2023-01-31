The Global Plant Based Protein Products Market is forecast to grow by $11138.42 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 17.57% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Plant Based Protein Products Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628453/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the plant based protein products market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by expanding global vegan population base, growing prominence of private label brands, and growth in organized retailing.



The plant based protein products market is segmented as below:

By Distribution Channel

• Offline

• Online



By Product

• Soy protein

• Wheat protein

• Pea protein

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing health consciousness as one of the prime reasons driving the plant based protein products market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing number of new product launches and the growing prominence for online shopping will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the plant based protein products market covers the following areas:

• Plant based protein products market sizing

• Plant based protein products market forecast

• Plant based protein products market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading plant based protein products market vendors that include Allmax, Archer Daniels Midland Co., Beyond Meat Inc., Cargill Inc., Cooke Aquaculture Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Elmhurst Milked Direct LLC, FOODS FOR TOMORROW Sl, Forager Project, Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, Glanbia Plc, Hungry Planet Inc., Kerry Group Plc, Maple Leaf Foods Inc., PepsiCo Inc., Puris, Sotexpro, Tate and Lyle Plc, The Bountiful Co., and The Kroger Co. Also, the plant based protein products market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05628453/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________