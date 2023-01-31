Presagis Introduces VELOCITY 5D Plugin for Unreal Engine

MONTREAL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Presagis, developer of the VELOCITY 5D (V5D) digital twin production platform, today announced availability of the V5D Plugin for Unreal Engine, the most powerful 3D computer graphics engine on the market today. The plugin enables users to load a GIS-generated V5D digital twin into Unreal Engine to create highly realistic visualizations and simulations of entire cities and even countries.



“The primary application of the Unreal Engine Plugin will be in 3D visualization applications covering large geographic areas because of V5D’s unmatched ability to produce 3D digital twins from massive geospatial data sets,” said Jean-Michel Briere, Presagis President.

The most beneficial applications of the plugin will be in aviation, aerospace, urban planning, disaster preparation, and defense simulations that need to include expansive geographies. Visualizations that span long linear distances, such as the design of transportation routes and utility corridors, will also benefit. V5D for Unreal is the perfect extension of the scalable and highly automated, cloud based CDB production pipeline VELOCITY 5D. V5D for Unreal allow users to create custom visualization and simulation experiences in Unreal Engine while natively loading OGC CDB content produced by Velocity 5D platform or other OGC CDB compliant toolsets.

Release of the plugin is a win-win for existing users of both V5D and Unreal Engine, Briere explained. V5D users will be able to make powerful 3D fly-throughs and immersive simulations of their GIS-based digital twins. Unreal Engine users can now incorporate geospatially accurate cityscapes and terrains into their 3D experiences.

Launched in November 2022 by Presagis, V5D is a cloud-based platform that quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. With no geospatial processing expertise, V5D users can easily produce accurate digital twins from multiple 2D data sets, including GIS vector layers, remote sensing imagery, and other structured and unstructured data of any size, format, or type.

Developed by Epic Games, Unreal Engine is the 3D computer graphics generator that powers many of the world’s most popular and successful video games. Due to its vivid graphics and extremely accurate spatial presentation capabilities, Unreal Engine is increasingly being employed in other industries using 3D visualization and simulation technologies for improved understanding of current or future situations, risks and conditions.

Presagis will demonstrate the Unreal Engine plugin along with the unmatched speed, scalability, and realism of the V5D platform in booth #340 at GeoWeek 2023 being held February 13-15 in Denver, Colorado.

To learn more about the V5D Unreal Engine Plugin, please visit: https://www.presagis.com/en/product/v5d-unreal/.

About Presagis:

PRESAGIS is a global leader providing advanced 3D modeling and simulation, and embedded software solutions to the aerospace, defense, security, critical infrastructure, and GIS markets. PRESAGIS combines an open simulation development framework with expert professional services to help customers build vast dynamic virtual environments, deliver game-quality immersive simulations – all the while streamlining workflows and reducing risks. PRESAGIS recently launched cloud-based VELOCITY 5D platform quickly and automatically converts massive volumes of 2D geospatial data into high-fidelity 3D digital twins. V5D leverages artificial intelligence and game engine technology to run complex visualization and simulation scenarios that derive context from the digital twins. PRESAGIS is also at the forefront of avionics software design for certifiable cockpit displays, and, together with its 3D modeling and simulation offerings, serves hundreds of customers worldwide, including many of the world's most respected organizations such as Boeing, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, BAE Systems, and CAE. For more information, visit www.presagis.com.