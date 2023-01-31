SSL VPN Market Growth US$ 1906.3 Million by 2029 | Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin, Cost Analysis| Future Investment, Expansion Plan

Pune, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SSL VPN market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions SSL VPN market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

SSL VPN market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The global SSL VPN market size is projected to grow from US$ 1474.8 million in 2022 to US$ 1906.3 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2023 to 2029.



Segmentation by Types: -

SSL VPN Concurrent 50-500

SSL VPN Concurrent 500-1000

SSL VPN Concurrent 1000+

Segmentation by Applications: -

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

Government Sector

Research Institutes and Universities

Other

Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Pulse Secure

F5

Cisco

Citrix

Check Point

SonicWALL

Symantec

Array Networks

AEP

Barracuda

Sangfor

QNO Technology

H3C

Beijing NetentSec

LeadSec

In global, SSL VPN top 4 manufactures mainly include Pulse Secure, F5, Cisco and Citrix, with about 60% market shares.



