Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global FRP Bridge Market to Reach $93.8 Million by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for FRP Bridge estimated at US$59.7 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$93.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Glass Fiber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6% CAGR and reach US$45.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Carbon Fiber segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $16.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.5% CAGR



The FRP Bridge market in the U.S. is estimated at US$16.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$20.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 6.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.8 Million by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)

- B&B Frp Manufacturing Inc.

- Bedford Reinforced Plastics

- Creative Pultrusions, Inc.

- Cts Bridges Ltd.

- FiberCore Europe

- Fiberline Composites A/S

- Guardian Bridge Rapid Construction Inc.

- Lifespan Structures Ltd.

- STRONGWELL Corporation

- Zellcomp Inc.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

FRP Emerges as an Ideal Replacement Material for Traditional

Bridges

FRP - A Game Changing Material for Structures

FRP Bridge: Growing at a Healthy Rate

FRP Bridge - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in

2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

How Does FRP Compare to Steel Bridge

Rising Significance of FRP Composites in Construction Industry

Augurs Well for Material’s Use in Bridge Constructions &

Repairs

Global Fibre-Reinforced Polymers Market - Percentage Breakdown

of Production by End-Use Industry

Presence of Large Base of Bridges Requiring Immediate

Infrastructure Repair and Rehabilitation - Potential for FRP

Bridges Market

Composite Advantage Uses FRP Panels for Bridge Renovations

Carbon Fiber Composite Bridges: Creating Stronger Bridges

Use of Glass Fiber Polymer Composites Rises in Bridges

Construction and Rehabilitation

Modular FRP Bridges - An Overview

Vehicular FRP Bridge Decks - Meeting the Evolving Needs of

Transport Industry

Pedestrian FRP Bridge Decks: Low Cost Manufacturing Favors Market

TRIGLASS® High Performance Profiles for Buildings and

Infrastructure

Product Overview

Fibre-Reinforced Polymer: An Introduction

Traditional Materials Used in Construction of Bridges

Fibre Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Bridges - An Introduction

Significance of Composites in Bridge Constructions



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

