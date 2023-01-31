Global Camphor Tablets Market Report 2022 to 2030 - by End-use and Region

Dublin, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camphor Tablets Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2022 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Camphor Tablets market is expected to reach US$ 261.6 Mn by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2030.



Camphor is a flammable, waxy, transparent or white solid which has a brawny aromatic odor. The origin of camphor comes from a large evergreen tree known as camphor laurel which is found in Asia. It is also known as Kapur tree which is a timber tree in the same region.

Apart from its natural origin, camphor can be synthetically produced from turpentine oil. Synthetic camphor is available in the form of powder, tablets and blocks. They are used for various medicinal purposes, as an essence in cooking and for religious rituals in Asia Pacific, especially India.



Camphor tablets are used for wide range of medical properties as it helps reduce pain and swelling, helps relax worn out muscles and reduces congestion and cough. They are used in manufacturing various medicines. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry is therefore the major factor driving the growth of camphor tablets in the market.

High consumption of camphor tablets for religious rituals in India is another factor boosting market growth for camphor tablets. Camphor is believed to be holy and sacred stuff which is offered to god for thanks giving. Hence, camphor tablets have huge scope for growth in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Camphor tablets are also used in the agriculture to keep away insects and moths. It is used as repellent in agriculture and even for household activities to keep away reptiles and insects. Therefore steady demand is observed for camphor tablets from the agriculture industry. Camphor tablets are also used in skin care products as it helps reduce acne and pimples.

Therefore, chemical industry makes use of camphor in many skin care products and hair care products due to the beneficial properties of camphor. Europe consumes camphor for preparation of almost all sweet dishes. Camphor is the essential ingredient in the cookbooks of Arabians. In India, camphor is used as an essence in some of the sweet dishes. Hence, food is also expected to fuel demand for growth of camphor tablets during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Pharmaceuticals accounted for the largest share of the global camphor tablets market in 2021. Camphor tablets are used on a large scale in manufacture of medicines for treatment of cough, congestion and skin infections among others. It is used to ease pain in joints and swelling. Most of the athletes use camphor tablets for its anti-inflammatory properties and as an analgesic.

Therefore growing demand from the medical industry is expected to boost market demand for camphor tablets in 2021. In addition, high demand for manufacturing siddha and ayurvedic medicines is also boosting market demand for camphor tablets. Camphor tablets are also used in manufacturing essence which is used in the food industry. Food is the second largest end-user segment of global camphor tablets market in 2021.

Other uses of camphor tablets include insect and moth repellent, in skin care products which help in preventing acne and pimples. It is also known to be used as a cleanser and helps heal burns and scars. Therefore, high demand is projected for camphor tablets from the chemical industry and is expected to rise in the near future. Camphor tablets are used to keep germs and insects away from crops and plants.

Agriculture is anticipated to experience steady demand for camphor tablets during the forecast period as many substitutes are available in the market for camphor tablets. Asia Pacific, especially India is the major consumer of camphor tablets as the people in the country believe camphor to be pure and holy. Hence, high demand is reported due to the religious use of camphor tablets in temples, household pooja, etc. and is expected to rise during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Geography Segmentation Analysis



Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of global camphor tablets market in 2021. It accounted for more than 32% share of global camphor tablets market. Growing demand from the pharmaceutical industry for manufacturing medicines has led to high demand for camphor tablets in the region. Moreover, booming use of camphor tablets in religious rituals have also led to spurring growth of global camphor tablets market in Asia Pacific.

North America was the second largest market for camphor tablets in 2021. The region is expected to experience moderate growth due to regulations on healthcare sector for use of camphor. The region is anticipated to boost market growth due to its use in the agriculture sector. Europe followed North America in terms of demand and is projected to fuel demand for camphor tablets in the near future. Middle East - Africa and Rest of the World are also expected to boost market demand for camphor tablets due to increasing demand from the chemical and agriculture sector in the regions during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.



Historical - Forecast Period



This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2020 to 2030 considering 2021 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2022 to 2030.



Key questions answered in this report

What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Camphor Tablets market?

What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2030.

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?

Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Camphor Tablets market?

Which is the largest regional market for Camphor Tablets market?

What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East - Africa?

Which are the key trends driving Camphor Tablets market growth?

Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Camphor Tablets market worldwide?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

2. Executive Summary

3. Camphor Tablets Market: Business Outlook & Market Dynamics

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Global Camphor Tablets Market Value, 2020 - 2030, (US$ Million)

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Drivers

3.3.2. Market Restraints

3.3.3. Key Challenges

3.3.4. Key Opportunities

3.4. Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

3.5. See-Saw Analysis

3.6. Porter's Five Force Model

3.7. PESTEL Analysis

3.8. Heptalysis Analysis

3.9. Critical Investigation of Business Problems Through Five Whys Root Cause Analysis & Relevant Solutions

4. Camphor Tablets Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

4.1. Market Overview

4.2. Growth & Revenue Analysis: 2021 Versus 2030

4.3. Market Segmentation

4.3.1. Pharmaceuticals

4.3.2. Food

4.3.3. Chemicals

4.3.4. Agriculture

4.3.5. Others (Religious, etc.)

5. North America Camphor Tablets Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Camphor Tablets Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.3. Camphor Tablets Market: By Region, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.3.1. North America

5.3.1.1. U.S.

5.3.1.1.1. Camphor Tablets Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.3.1.2. Canada

5.3.1.2.1. Camphor Tablets Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

5.3.1.3. Rest of North America

5.3.1.3.1. Camphor Tablets Market: By End-Use, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

6. UK and European Union Camphor Tablets Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

7. Asia Pacific Camphor Tablets Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

8. Latin America Camphor Tablets Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

9. Middle East and Africa Camphor Tablets Market, 2020-2030, USD (Million)

10. Company Profile

10.1. Apt Exim

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Portfolio

10.1.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.2. Beijing Herbal Health Biotech LLC

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Portfolio

10.2.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.3. Benefont

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Portfolio

10.3.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.4. Camphor & Allied Products Ltd.

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Portfolio

10.4.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.5. Fujian Green Pine

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Portfolio

10.5.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.6. Hiya International

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Portfolio

10.6.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.7. Ji'an Fine Chemicals

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Portfolio

10.7.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.8. Jadran Galenski Laboratorij

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Portfolio

10.8.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.9. Malligha Asafoetida

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Portfolio

10.9.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.10. Recochem Inc.

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Portfolio

10.10.4. Strategic Initiatives

10.11. Others

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Portfolio

10.11.4. Strategic Initiatives

