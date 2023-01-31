The Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market is forecast to grow by USD 93.19 bn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.84% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Repair and Maintenance Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05492156/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the automotive repair and maintenance services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing preference for road transportation, the availability of automotive repair financing and insurance, and the need to comply with government regulations to curb pollution.



The automotive repair and maintenance services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Internal combustion engine

• Electric



By Service

• Tires

• Wear and tear parts

• Collision body

• Batteries

• Others



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the rise in demand for electric vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive repair and maintenance services market growth during the next few years. Also, the growth of the connected cars market and the use of 3D printing for repair will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the automotive repair and maintenance services market covers the following areas:

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market sizing

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market forecast

• Automotive repair and maintenance services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive repair and maintenance services market vendors that include Arnold Clark Automobiles Ltd., ALL-TECH Transmission Inc., Apex Tool Group LLC, Asbury Automotive Group Inc., Ashland Auto Repair, Belron International Ltd., Bridgestone Corp., CarMax Inc., Driven Brands Holdings Inc., Firestone Complete Auto Care, Halfords Group Plc, Jiffy Lube International Inc., Monro Inc., myTVS Accessories, Pendragon Vehicle Management Ltd., Rust Oleum Corp., Sumitomo Corp., The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Co., LeasePlan Corp. NV, and Robert Bosch GmbH. Also, the automotive repair and maintenance services market analysis report include information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

