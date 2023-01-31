The Global UHT Processing Market is forecast to grow by $3629.17 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global UHT Processing Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05486843/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the UHT processing market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing urbanization and changing consumer lifestyles, growing market for fortified dairy products, and growing preference for cost-saving and energy-efficient equipment.



The UHT processing market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Indirect UHT

• Direct UHT



By Application

• Dairy

• Juices

• Others



By Geography

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the expansions by dairy processing plants as one of the prime reasons driving the UHT processing market growth during the next few years. Also, growing availability of advanced processing equipment and rising popularity of ultrafiltration will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the UHT processing market covers the following areas:

• UHT processing market sizing

• UHT processing market forecast

• UHT processing market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading UHT processing market vendors that include ALFA LAVAL, Elecster Oyj, GEA Group AG, Goma Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Granarolo S.p.A., Iwai Kikai Kogyo Co. Ltd., John Bean Technologies Corp., Keventer Agro Ltd., KRONES AG, MicroThermics Inc., Neologic Engineers Pvt. Ltd., ProXES GmbH, Reda S.p.A., Repute Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Scherjon Equipment Holland BV, Shanghai Jimei Food Machinery Co. Ltd., Shanghai Triowin Intelligent Machinery Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., Tetra Laval S.A., and Wilmar International Ltd. Also, the UHT processing market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

