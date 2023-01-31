The Global Online Auction Market is forecast to grow by $2506.13 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.35% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Auction Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05483220/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the online auction market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by shift in preference toward online auctioning from conventional auctioning, ease of bidding, and rise in government surplus asset auctions.



The online auction market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Collectibles

• Electronics

• Artistic goods

• Jewelry

• Others



By Platform

• Web-based

• Application-based



By Geography

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of ai-based online auctions as one of the prime reasons driving the online auction market growth during the next few years. Also, growing participation of overseas buyers and increase in popularity of online auction ads will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the online auction market covers the following areas:

• Online auction market sizing

• Online auction market forecast

• Online auction market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading online auction market vendors that include A One Salasar Pvt. Ltd, Auction House UK Ltd., Auction Technology Group Plc, Biddingo.com, Catawiki BV, eBay Inc., eBid Ltd., eCRATER, Invaluable LLC, John Pye and Sons Ltd., Liquidity Services Inc., SDL Auctions Ltd., UKauctioneers.com, U.S. Auction Online, Webstore.com, West Auctions Inc., Williams and Williams Marketing Services Inc., Wilsons Auctions Ltd., BCL Auction, and Sothebys. Also, the online auction market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

