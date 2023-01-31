The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. Upgrades its Mulch Colorant Division to a Larger State of the Art Facility to Increase Production Due to Increase Demand

Orlando, FL, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Sustainable Green Team, LTD. (OTCQX: SGTM) (“SGTM” or the “Company”), a provider of environmentally conscious solutions in the arbor care, disposal, and recycling industries, announced that it has upgraded its colorant division, Natures Reflection (“Nature’s Reflection’s or “NR”), to a larger, state of the art facility in Jacksonville, FL. This is another recent effort to remain competitive and well-positioned for growth, one of SGTM’s 2023 corporate priorities.



NR will use 20,000 sq ft of the 75,000 sq ft facility to produce mulch colors, doubling their inventory levels in 2023. NR manufactures the nine most in-demand color in seventy-five shade variations. Utilizing the finest materials and ingredients, all products are rigorously tested for consistency and quality control. As part of the testing process, both the North Carolina State University and the Ohio State University agricultural departments have examined our formulas for acute oral, skin and inhalation toxicity to eye and skin irritation. The results place the colorant used in colored mulch into the lowest and safest level of toxicity possible — Category IV ― the same level as sugar. The results were exactly what we expected – non-toxic, non-reactive, non-flammable and, environmentally friendly color. NR’s test results exceed mulch industry standards, positioning NR to become a leading supplier of premium quality colorants among the mulch industry.

Jeff Merlin, Natures Reflection and HumiSoil®’s general manager commented, “All of our products meet the highest industry standards for safety and product longevity. We are positioning our company to not only provide the highest quality mulch colors available today, we also strive to be unrivaled in customer support and timely delivery of our products.”

