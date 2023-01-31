Media Monitoring Tools Market Size & Share to Surpass $7.8 Billion by 2028 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Vantage Market Research, the global Media Monitoring Tools Market was estimated at $ 3.2 Billion in 2021 and is expected to hit $ 7.8 Billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 16.1% from 2022 to 2028. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.



The rise of the digital publishing sector, which includes e-books, online newspapers, and magazines, as well as the emergence of social media, are the significant factors responsible for expanding the global market for media monitoring tools. Additional factors that are projected to propel market expansion over the forecast period include the rising number of youthful users on various social media networks, including Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and others, as a result of the growing usage of mobile devices.

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2021 USD 3.2 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2028 USD 7.8 Billion CAGR 16.1% from 2022 to 2028 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 to 2028 Key Players BoomSonar, Buzzcapture B.V., Coosto BV, Snap Trends Inc, YouScan, Ubermetrics Technologies GmbH, Lucidya, Social Media Research Foundation, Sprinklr Inc., SemanticForce Inc., Talkwalker, Agility PR Solutions LLC, BurrellesLuce

Cision Ltd., Critical Mention Inc., CyberAlert LLC, Hootsuite Inc., M-Brain, Meltwater, TVEyes Inc. Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing Usage of Cloud-based Solutions

The industry is growing owing to the expansion of cloud-based monitoring solutions like LexisNexis, Meltwater Cision Communications Cloud, and others. The increasing use of cloud-based monitoring solutions enables businesses to measure, monitor, and display the performance that fuels growth. For instance, In June 2020, Cision earned media services, and software launched Cision media monitoring and print content based on the cloud. More than 7 million sources worldwide, including those in Asia, Europe, Latin America, Central America, Africa, the Caribbean, and the Middle East, made the platform accessible.

With such rising development and adoption of cloud-based monitoring platforms, the key players in the market drive the market growth during the forecast period. The market is also driven by expanding internet usage, a boom in digital media platforms, and the rising production of online media.

Rising Adoption of social media and Digital Platforms

The market growth is anticipated to be strengthened by the rising use of cutting-edge social media and video platforms like Awario, Agorapulse, Keyhole, and others. In addition, the leading market participants are creating sophisticated social listening and digital content platforms. For example, a sophisticated analytical tool called Instant Insights was introduced in June 2021 by ListenFirst, Inc., a provider of social media analytics products. Its features include monitoring the brand's social media performance. It uses cutting-edge technology like artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning to give the analysis and necessary benchmark performance utilizing natural language.

Additionally, it is anticipated that the growing trend of product branding on social media sites like Facebook, Instagram, and others will support the expansion of the global industry. According to the Media Marketing Trends Survey by ListenFirst, almost 55% of respondents want to invest in advanced social media in 2022 to increase their return on investment. Additionally, these monitoring systems assist brands in analyzing customer purchasing patterns, which is anticipated to reinforce market trends.

Recent Developments:

In October 2019, TOLINS Tyres Pvt. Ltd introduced T19 Pre-cured Tread Rubber, for truck and bus radials. It will help the company to expand its product portfolio.

The report on Media Monitoring Tools Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

Company Profiles

Regional Analysis :

North America is expected to dominate the growth of Media Monitoring Tools Market in 2021. North America is predicted to steer the Media Monitoring Tools Marketplace proportion due to the early adoption of advanced technologies-based software & services. Moreover, the region comprises several key players, such as Oracle Corporation, Hootsuite, Salesforce.com, Inc., and others is expected to boost the demand for media monitoring tools. These key players are developing advanced social monitoring tools in order to meet growing organizations’ demands.

Global Media Monitoring Tools Market Segmentation

By Component

Software/ Platform

Services

By Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprise

Large Enterprise

By Industry

IT & Telecom

Hospitality

BFSI

Healthcare

Retail & E-Commerce

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Other Industries

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Blog: