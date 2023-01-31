12.0% Growth in Wireless Module Market by 2028 | Latest Trends, Key Players, Types, Applications | Opportunities, Challenges, Risks Factors Analysis, Gross Margin and Revenue

Pune, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wireless Module Market report shares valuable information about global development status, opportunities, and challenges in near future, as past data analyzed by industry experts which is helpful for you to take needful discussions. Wireless module market study offers information about the sales and revenue during the historic and estimated period of 2017 to 2028. Understanding the benefits of the segment in identifying the significance of different factors that help the industry progress.

Wireless module market report also covers all the regions and countries of the world, which shows the regional development status, with market size, volume, and value, as well as price data, key players, and regional analysis. Moreover, the report similarly covers segment data, with type segment, application segment, channel segment, etc.

The global Wireless Module market size is projected to grow from US$ 4967.1 million in 2022 to US$ 11000 million in 2029; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.0% from 2023 to 2029.



Segmentation by Types: -

Communication Module

Positioning Module

Segmentation by Applications: -

Remote Control

Public Safety

Wireless Payment

Transportation

Smart Meter Reading

Others

Geographic Segmentation: -



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East and Africa

Major players in the global market include: -

Sierra Wireless

Gemalto (Thales Group)

Quectel

Telit

Huawei

Sunsea Group

LG Innotek

U-blox

Fibocom wireless Inc.

Neoway

The world top 5 players in the wireless module market are Sierra Wireless, Gemalto (Thales Group), Quectel, Telit and Huawei. These top companies currently account for more than 66% of the total market share and are expected to retain their dominating hold over the market during the forecast period.



TOC of Wireless module market Research Report: -

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Years Considered

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Research Process and Data Source

1.6 Economic Indicators

1.7 Currency Considered

1.8 Market Estimation Caveats

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Wireless Module Market Size 2018-2029

2.1.2 Wireless Module Market Size CAGR by Region 2018 VS 2022 VS 2029

2.2 Wireless Module Segment by Type

2.2.1 Communication Module

2.2.2 Positioning Module

2.3 Wireless Module Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Wireless Module Market Size CAGR by Type (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.3.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

2.4 Wireless Module Segment by Application

2.4.1 Remote Control

2.4.2 Public Safety

2.4.3 Wireless Payment

2.4.4 Transportation

2.4.5 Smart Meter Reading

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Wireless Module Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Wireless Module Market Size CAGR by Application (2018 VS 2022 VS 2029)

2.5.2 Global Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

3 Wireless Module Market Size by Player

3.1 Wireless Module Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Wireless Module Revenue by Players (2018-2023)

3.1.2 Global Wireless Module Revenue Market Share by Players (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Wireless Module Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2021-2023)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Wireless Module by Regions

4.1 Wireless Module Market Size by Regions (2018-2023)

4.2 Americas Wireless Module Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

4.3 APAC Wireless Module Market Size Growth (2018-2023)

To be continued...

