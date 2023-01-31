HARA Brands Reimagines Freezable Glassware With Launch of New Brand KRYO

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HARA Brands , the leading cannabis accessories and lifestyle brand known for revolutionizing the way customers purchase smoking accessories, announced the launch of its new brand KRYO , a high-end line of freezable glassware. Each glass piece is infused with KRYOGEL, an all-natural, non-toxic, 100% organic, freezable glycerin-based gel that cools smoke as it passes through the detachable glass KRYO-Chamber.



“KRYO is another example of our focus on innovation, and we couldn’t be more proud of our newest brand," said Bryan Gerber, Co-founder and CEO of HARA Brands. “The crisp, cool hits from these pieces will send chills through your body, providing a smooth and clean smoking experience all the way through. We know that understanding the wants and needs of the cannabis community is essential if we want to offer the best products possible, a belief that was carried through in this launch."

KRYO’s full suite of products upholds consistent quality while offering a variety of options, including:

Beaker Bong & Bubble Bong: Staples in anyone’s collection, the traditional beaker-style and bubble-style silhouettes have now been upgraded with all of the ice-cool advantages of freezable KRYOGEL-infused glassware. Each hit from the KRYO Beaker Bong is cooled three times – once in the freezable bowl, once through the showerhead downstem, and lastly through the KRYO-Chamber.

Showerhead Bong XL: For the biggest ice-cool hits, this massive 19-inch bong offers double the size and function. Each hit is cooled four times, two of which take place through its huge showerhead percolators, leading to the smoothest of hits.

Recycler Rig: For the glass enthusiasts who love premium function, the KRYO Recycler Rig incorporates the mesmerizing vortex action and amazing taste of a Klein-style recycler. Vapor in the recycler chamber can be recycled many times, continuously cooling the smoke even before it reaches KRYO-Chamber, so your hits will be extra cool and tasty.

Upright Bubbler: This option includes all the benefits of KRYO, just in a smaller package, making a great piece to keep in the rotation.

Bubbler & Sherlock Pipes: The familiar bubble-style and sherlock pipes are upgraded with the best of KRYO, providing the coolest hits possible from a dry pipe.



HARA Brands is a diversified cannabis accessory and lifestyle brand that designs and sells innovative products for consumers and industry partners in the smoking market. A leader in the cannabis industry, its brands include Hemper , Goody Glass and KRYO , offering a la cart shopping for core essentials dedicated to the smoking world, such as bongs, cones, bubblers, dab rigs, dab tools, grinders, rolling trays, vape pens, cleaning products, and more. The company also provides one-of-a-kind monthly subscription boxes, which include 10-12 items with a value of $100-150 for only $40. For more information, visit www.harabrands.com and follow Kryo on social media at @Kryosmoke.