Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market to Reach $95.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline estimated at US$31 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$95.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Electronic Continuously Variable Transmission (E-CVT), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 14.7% CAGR and reach US$43.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic Transmission (AT) segment is readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $8.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 20.1% CAGR
The Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline market in the U.S. is estimated at US$8.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$22.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 20.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.1% and 12.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$14.8 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- BorgWarner, Inc.
- Continental AG
- Delphi Technologies
- Denso Corporation
- GKN PLC
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Schaeffler AG
- Valeo SA
- ZF Friedrichshafen AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
An Introduction to Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline
Robust Growth Projected for Electric & Hybrid Vehicles
Driveline Market
Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Progressive Growth in Electric Vehicles Sales Instigates Fast-
Paced Expansion in Electric & Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market
Breakdown of Electric Vehicle Sales (in %) by Vehicle Type for
the Years 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030
Electric Vehicle Sales as a % of Total Vehicle Sales by Country
for the Year 2018
Top 3 Markets by Total Electric Vehicle Sales for the Year 2018
Policies Bear Major Influence on EV Sales, Giving Impetus to
Driveline Market Growth
Electric Vehicle Related Policies in Selected Regions
Substantial Cost Reductions in EV Ecosystem Encourage Driveline
Market
Robust Spending on EV Charging Infrastructure Favors Driveline
Market Expansion
Global Demand for Electric Vehicle Charging Energy in Billion
kWH by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030
Active Involvement of Private Sector Augments Market Prospects
Technology Advancements and Innovations Bolster EV Drivetrain
Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW
Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Market to Reach $95.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electric and Hybrid Vehicles Driveline Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818948/?utm_source=GNW