Hospital Beds Market is expected to surpass revenues worth US$ 5.91 Billion between 2023 and 2032 at a CAGR of 5.7% | According to Persistence Market Research

New York:, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospital Bed Market is expected to grow to be worth US$ 3214 million with an absolute dollar growth of US$ 5915.62 million between 2023 and 2032. The global hospital bed market is estimated at a 5.7% growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2032. The Hospital Beds Market is on the rise. More and more hospitals are turning to beds that provide a higher quality of care and comfort for patients. From special features such as adjustable beds, or beds with movement capability, to beds designed to minimize pressure points, the range of options available has rapidly grown in recent years.

Request For Free Sample Report of “Hospital Bed Market”@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/2815

As the demand for healthcare services grows, so too does the need for hospital beds that can meet the needs of all types of patients. Companies like Invacare and Hill-Rom are leading the charge in pushing innovation in hospital bed design, providing new features such as motorized operations, auto-regulating surfaces, and advanced positioning technology.

Medical professionals have also begun to recognize the important role that these innovative beds can play in improving patient outcomes. Studies have shown that when used correctly these adjustable beds can reduce pain levels, encourage better sleep patterns, prevent falls in elderly patients, and even reduce healing time after surgery.

Key Companies

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Joh. StiegelmeyerGmBH& Co. KG

Paramount Bed Holdings Co., Ltd.

LINET Group SE

Medline Industries, Inc.

Joerns Healthcare LLC.

Gendron, Inc.

Span-America Medical Systems, Inc.

Savion Industries

Malvestio Spa

Get Full Access of this Report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/2815

The future of hospital bed design looks bright as not only do technological advances continue to be made, but competition among manufacturers has increased and driven down pricing for hospitals. As long as hospitals are willing to invest in quality equipment that meets their needs and those of their patients they will continue to benefit from this booming market.

How are Key Players Endeavoring to Gain a Competitive Edge in the Global Hospital Bed Market?

The global hospital bed market is highly concentrated, with a few companies accounting for most of the market share such as Hill-Rom Holdings Inc. and Stryker Corporation. As a result of multiple strategic measures taken by major players in the market in recent years, such as product launches as well as facility expansions, these players have been able to gain a competitive edge in the market. Moreover, key players are also investing in developing economies.

The Stryker Corporation, a medical technology company based in the United States, announced in February of 2021 that they had launched a completely wireless hospital bed, the Procuity. This bed series is designed to help reduce in-hospital patient falls at all acuity levels and improve workflow safety. It can connect nurses without the use of cables and wires.

Stryker Corporation, released emergency relief beds in April 2020 to meet the need for hospital beds during the pandemic. It aims to manufacture 10,000 beds per week to meet the requirements.

In May 2017, Hill-Rom Holdings Inc., launched the Hill-Rom Envella air fluidized therapy bed, a solution that is intended for wound care patients in need of continuous airflow therapy. It provides a better healing environment for the prevention and treatment of advanced pressure injuries.

February 2018, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. (India) Ltd. announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility in India. As a result of the introduction of a new factory, the company is expected to expand its product portfolio and service offerings in the Indian subcontinent.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/2815

Key Segments Covered in the Hospital Bed Industry Report

Hospital Bed Market by Type ( Semi-Electric Beds, Electric Beds, Manual Beds)

Semi-Electric Beds, Electric Beds, Manual Beds) Hospital Bed Market by Usage ( Acute Care Beds, Long-Term Care Beds, Psychiatric Care Beds, Others)



Acute Care Beds, Long-Term Care Beds, Psychiatric Care Beds, Others) Hospital Bed by Application ( Non-Intensive Care Beds, Intensive Care Beds)



Non-Intensive Care Beds, Intensive Care Beds) Hospital Bed Market by End User ( Hospitals & Clinics, Elderly Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings)



Hospitals & Clinics, Elderly Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings) Hospital Bed Market by Region ( North America Hospital Bed Market, Europe Hospital Bed Market, Asia-Pacific Hospital Bed Market, Middle East & Africa Hospital Bed Market, South America Hospital Bed Market)



Check out more Premium studies published by Persistence Market Research

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353