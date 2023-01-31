Incident IQ Announces iiQ Events and New iiQ Facilities Enhancements at TCEA 2023

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incident IQ is announcing a new addition to its award-winning K-12 workflow management platform at this year's TCEA conference in San Antonio. The company is releasing iiQ Events—a product that streamlines the process of planning and executing school events. The new offering is part of Incident IQ's commitment to providing K-12 building and maintenance teams with tools built for the unique support needs of today's schools.

Managing a multitude of school and community events has long been a struggle for K-12 staff. From managing location availability and approving requests, to securing necessary equipment and final event preparation — coordinating school functions requires effort from many different support teams. iiQ Events manages these event workflows from start to finish, handling event requests and scheduling and preparation tasks, while keeping district staff in sync and key stakeholders informed.

Users can quickly find available locations based on event needs and submit data-rich reservation forms in seconds. iiQ Events prevents accidental double bookings and provides building staff with a detailed timeline of event activities—including set-up and breakdown times—so that no events run the risk of overlapping each other. Districts can choose from single or multi-stage approval workflows, allowing key decision-makers the ability to give the go-ahead on an upcoming event.

Once an event is approved, work orders can automatically be dispatched to relevant support teams to begin preparation, ensuring that all necessary equipment and personnel are on-hand for the big day.

Facility leaders are also provided with a detailed event calendar, which keeps track of upcoming district events. Users can create custom views, which display the events relevant to a specific individual or building team. Districts can also sync their event calendar with popular solutions such as Google Calendar and ArbiterSports, ensuring that events are visible and teams stay in sync.

"Facilities teams are the backbone of schools—not only do they coordinate and assist with special events, but they also accomplish the important tasks that keep district buildings running smoothly," said Chris Burns, iiQ Facilities Product Manager. "iiQ Events optimizes workflows so facilities teams can stay coordinated and prepared for events, all while operating from the same platform that IT teams, teachers, and staff use regularly."

Jun Kim, Director of Technology at Moore Public Schools in Moore, Oklahoma, explains how Incident IQ's platform makes submitting requests easier on school staff, while streamlining operations across the district's IT and maintenance teams. "I hear nothing but positives coming from our entire staff—Incident IQ has really streamlined our processes. iiQ Facilities and iiQ Ticketing use the same interface, so it's a lot easier for our end users to put in tickets. The workflow and ease of use is phenomenal."

The release of iiQ Events is part of the latest wave of enhancements for K-12 building and maintenance teams. iiQ Facilities, the work order solution for K-12 building teams, has been enhanced with new labor rate tracking to help support teams manage overtime and hourly rates, and improved parts and labor analytics that report labor and inventory costs.

Take a look for yourself—you can find Incident IQ at Booth #447 at TCEA from Monday, Jan. 30, through Thursday, Feb. 2. For more information about iiQ Events, visit IncidentIQ.com and register for the upcoming webinar, which will take users through iiQ Events in detail.

About Incident IQ

Incident IQ is the workflow management platform built exclusively for K-12 schools, featuring asset management, help ticketing, facilities maintenance solutions, and more. Millions of students and teachers in districts across 49 states rely on the Incident IQ platform to manage and deliver mission-critical services.

Incident IQ is based in Atlanta.

Contact Information:

Matt Owensby

Marketing Specialist

mowensby@incidentiq.com

1-877-747-3073 ext. 255



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment