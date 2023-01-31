English Finnish Swedish

Aktia Bank Plc

Stock Exchange Release

31 January 2023 at 3.35 p.m.

Change in Aktia’s Executive Committee

According to a mutual agreement, the Director in charge of Aktia’s Asset Management, Perttu Purhonen, concludes his duties on 1 February 2023. Purhonen transferred to Aktia in connection with the acquisition of Taaleri’s wealth management business in May 2021.

"I wish to extend my warm thanks to Perttu for his valuable contribution to the development of Aktia's wealth management and the integration of Taaleri’s wealth management business, which has now been completed successfully. We now have an excellent basis to continue building Finland's leading wealth manager bank. I wish Perttu all the best in his future endeavours”, says Mikko Ayub, CEO of Aktia.

Aktia has initiated the recruitment of a new director of Asset Management.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Lotta Borgström, Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358 10 247 6838, lotta.borgstrom(at)aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com



Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 900 people around Finland. Aktia's assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2022 amounted to EUR 13.6 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 11.9 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.