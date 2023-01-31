Automotive Finance Market Size [2022-2028] Worth USD 385.42 Billion by 2028 | Exhibiting CAGR of 6.5%

Pune, India., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to latest report published by Fortune Business Insights, the global automotive finance market size was valued USD 248.10 billion in 2020. Growing Online Automotive Finance Applications and increasing vehicle prices boosting the growth of market. Also factors such as, technological advancements in digital lending and online platforms, increase in vehicle sales and financing options contributing the growth of automotive finance market. The global market size for automotive finance market to grow worth USD 385.42 billion during forecast period of 2021 to 2028.

The growth of the automotive finance market is driven by factors such as rising consumer demand, increased vehicle sales, technological advancements in digital lending, expanded credit access, growth in leasing and rental options, government incentives for electric vehicles, and growing popularity of connected and electric vehicles.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 6.5% 2028 Value Projection USD 385.42 billion Base Year 2020 Market Size in 2021 USD 245.62 billion Historical Data for 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200





Key Takeaways:

The European automotive market is undergoing rapid changes. The introduction of advanced technologies such as electric vehicles, connected cars, and autonomous cars fosters market growth.

High Competition and Market Saturation to Affect Market Growth

Emergence of Online Automotive Finance Applications to Propel Market Growth

Ally Financial is a Key Player in the Market Backed by Digitization of Processes

Europe is the Largest Market Owing to Presence of Major OEMs

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Usage of Mobile and Web-based Platforms to Augment Growth

One of the most innovative technologies that are currently gaining traction in the market for automotive financing is online loan service. Various web and mobile-based platforms are helping people to apply for loan services, compare with other companies, and easy viewing. Financial companies nowadays are striving persistently to enter developing countries. People living in these countries usually reach out to national banks, rather than financial companies for getting loans. However, as the industry contains several renowned companies, the entry of new firms is very challenging, which, in turn, may hinder the automotive finance market growth in the near future.





Competitive Landscape

Crucial Players Emphasize on Collaborations and Procurements to Reinforce Their Positions

The global market for automotive finance bags a huge number of enterprises that are incessantly instigating collaborations as well as partnership deals with other corporations to deliver better services to their clienteles.

Segments-

Others Segment Held 24.1% Share in 2020, says Fortune Business Insights™

Based on the provider type, the market for automotive financing is segregated into banks, OEMs, and others. Out of these, the others segment generated 24.1% in terms of the automotive finance market share in 2020. By the purpose type, it is divided into loan and leasing. Based on the vehicle type, it is bifurcated into passenger cars and commercial vehicles. Amongst these, the passenger car segment currently holds the largest share owing to their high demand, especially from developing nations.

Segmentation By Provider Type Bank

OEMs

Others By Purpose Type Loan

Lease By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars

Commercial Vehicles By Vehicle Condition New

Used





Regional Insights-

Emergence of Connected Cars and Electric Vehicles to Aid Growth in Europe

Geographically, Europe earned USD 90.21 billion in 2020 backed by the introduction of novel technologies, such as autonomous cars, connected cars, and electric vehicles. Hence, independent and captive companies operating in this region are expected to showcase high demand for such vehicles in the upcoming years. In Asia Pacific, the rising trends of car sharing and rental services are anticipated to spur the demand for automotive financing services.

Europe is expected to hold the majority of automotive finance market share and to lead in the market. The presentation of progressive technologies such as electric vehicles, connected cars, and autonomous cars is expected to nurture market growth.

The North American region is perceiving decent growth in the automotive finance sector, primarily owing to the COVID-19 pandemic and rising economic unpredictability.

A list of prominent Connected Cars manufacturers operating in the global market:

Ally Financial (Michigan, USA)

Bank of America (New York, USA)

Capital One (Virginia, USA)

Chase Auto Finance (California, USA)

Daimler Financial Services (Stuttgart, Germany)

Ford Motor Credit Company (Michigan, USA)

GM Financial Inc. (Texas, USA)

Hitachi Capital (Tokyo, Japan)

Toyota Financial Services (Aichi, Japan)

Volkswagen Financial Services (Brunswick, Germany)





Table Of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Porter’s Five Forces Analysis SWOT Analysis Technological Developments Distribution of Automotive Finance Market - By Vehicle Type (in Value) Impact of COVID-19

Global Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of The World

North America Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region U.S

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Canada

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Mexico

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type

Europe Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country UK

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Germany

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type France

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Rest of Europe

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type

Asia Pacific Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition New Used Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Country China

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type India

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Japan

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type South Korea

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type Rest of Asia Pacific

By Provider Type

By Purpose Type

By Vehicle Condition

By Vehicle Type

Rest of The World Automotive Finance Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Provider Type Bank OEMs Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Purpose Type Loan Lease Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Type Passenger Cars Commercial Vehicles Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Vehicle Condition New Used







