Oral Care Market to Reach USD 85.21 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 - 2028, due to Increased Spending for Maintaining Oral Hygiene

Westford, USA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asia Pacific continues its dominance over the oral care market due to the increasingly health-conscious population and rising spending on healthcare services. One of the key elements influencing the demand for oral care products is the public's rising knowledge of how cosmetic dentistry procedures can help with aesthetics and breathe preservation. In addition, growing dental issues in children and the elderly due to modern eating habits and changing lifestyles are significant factors in the global market for oral care. The oral care market is supported by government programs and individual desires to maintain oral health, with necessary steps taken to eradicate dental issues.

According to SkyQuest's market insights, around 34 million people are toothless (edentulous), and 115 million have one or more missing teeth. In addition, 18% of the edentulous population uses dentures yearly. As a result, sales of oral care products are witnessing higher traction.

Maintaining good oral hygiene is the practice of avoiding numerous mouth diseases. All people must practice good oral hygiene regularly to prevent dental problems such as gingivitis, tooth decay, and periodontitis. Additionally, oral care also refers to the services provided by dentists, such as filling cavities, fluoridation, application of sealants, and scaling of plaque that has solidified.

Prominent Players in Oral Care Market

Patanjali Ayurved Ltd.

Colgate Palmolive Co.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Lion Corporation

Kao Corporation

Henkel AG & Co. KG Aa

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

Johnson & Johnson

Unilever

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GlaxoSmithKline Plc.

The Procter & Gamble Company

LG Household & Health Care Ltd.

Church & Dwight Co. Inc.

3M Company

Toothpaste Segment to Drive Huge Sales Thanks to Rising Demand from Continuously Increasing Global Population

The significant market share belonged to the toothpaste segment, which is anticipated to continue to dominate the market with a CAGR of 27.4% from 2022 to 2028. The widespread usage of toothpaste and the wide development range of advanced products are the primary forces behind the market's growth. In addition, flavored toothpaste has become a necessary household commodity during the past few decades due to its suitability for children, adults, and the elderly.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to continue to lead the oral care market in the coming years. The large population is one of the main elements contributing to the increased sales of oral care products. Another factor promoting the expansion of the oral care industry in the region is the expanding government initiatives regarding good tooth hygiene. India and China are profitable markets for oral care products owing to the increasing population and growing demand for high-quality products.

Cordless Segment to Account for Largest Revenue Share owing to Its Increasing Application

The cordless segment had a 53.4% revenue share in 2022 and is anticipated to take this lead during the forecast period. The segment's exponential growth can be attributed to the rising use of at-home applications. These devices also cost less than their counterparts and are portable, easy to use, and move. The development of these devices' technologies has an impact on the market's expansion as well. Oral irrigator adoption is increased by an end-users preference for improvements in the devices' form and operation.

North America is technologically sophisticated and dominant in the oral care market in terms of research and development. Additionally, as the number of players in the region has grown considerably, so has the adoption of oral care products. In the foreseeable future, newer technologies and advances by manufacturing organizations will result in greater demand and prosperous revenue.

The research report's business profiles explain the Company's operations and business divisions. In addition, a SWOT analysis sheds light on Company's positives, weaknesses, opportunities, and future roadmap. Finally, an extensive analysis of the oral care market, including global, regional, and local competitive studies and regional evaluations, will help market participants understand the degree of competition.

Key Developments in Oral Care Market

The luxury beauty and wellness shop Bluemercury has announced that the brand's line of goods will debut online and in-store at 50 retail locations across the United States. vVARDIS is a pioneering oral health firm revolutionizing dental care and oral hygiene. vVARDIS seeks to prevent early tooth decay with its comprehensive variety of high-end products for a youthful, brighter, and ageless smile.

Following the execution of a securities purchase agreement with institutional investors, Bruush Oral Care Inc., a direct-to-consumer market leader in the oral care sector, completed the previously announced private placement for aggregate gross proceeds of roughly $3.0 million.

BlackRock Long Term Private Capital ("LTPC") and InTandem Capital Partners have signed an agreement for the sale of a majority stake in Paradigm Oral Health ("Paradigm"), a premier platform for oral surgery and digital dentistry. In addition, to support Paradigm's ongoing and strategic growth initiatives, LTPC will collaborate with the Company's executive leadership team.

The new 3M Filtek Matrix, a therapeutic solution, has been introduced by 3M Oral Care, a 3M business, making the implantation of composites more dependable, less stressful for dentists, and more affordable for patients. In addition, a patient-specific matrix is created to let the doctor apply the digital design to the patient's teeth using 3M dental composites.

