The Dartmouth Group Signs Management Agreements With Three New Community Partners

BEDFORD, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dartmouth Group (TDG), an Associa company and leading provider of community management services throughout New England, continues to expand its footprint across Massachusetts and Rhode Island with the addition of three new clients. The agreements call for TDG to provide a full range of management, financial, and maintenance services.

The first community is a converted former mill building with 60 residential and work lofts. Located directly adjacent to a vibrant arts district, it offers picturesque views of the community’s historic riverfront. The building was specifically designed with the arts community in mind and features ample gallery display space and grand arched windows for maximum interior lighting. The building was originally a plant for fabricating jewelry and many of its machines and parts have been incorporated into common areas. State tax exemptions are also available for working artists.

The second community is a well-maintained, 168-unit condominium complex offering one- and two-bedroom floorplans. It is conveniently located across the street from a commuter rail station that provides easy access to downtown Boston. Amenities include a swimming pool, tennis court, and gym facility offering an aerobics floor and a variety of workout classes. Green space features lush landscaping and a picnic area with hiking and bike trails. Restaurants, shops, and healthcare facilities are within walking distance or can be reached by vehicle in a few minutes.

Located nearby, the third community consists of 30 condominiums with 700- to 800-sq. ft. of interior living space and open floor plans featuring modern appliances and hardwood or plush carpeted floors. The complex is situated on a sprawling manicured lawn surrounded by green space. Amenities include an in-ground swimming pool, tennis court, and bike path. Additional shared features include a coin-operated laundry facility, snow removal, and professional landscaping. The community offers easy access to downtown Boston with many nearby stores and restaurants.

“Our dedicated management team looks forward to working with these boards of directors to provide a range of solutions that help them achieve their desired vision and goals,” said The Dartmouth Group branch president Deborah Jones, CMCA®, PCAM®. “We take great pride in the superior range of services and support we provide to each of our community partners in order to further enhance the community and resident quality of life.”

