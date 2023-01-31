The Global Cloud Encryption Software Market is forecast to grow by $7,995.34 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 39.25% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Encryption Software Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05439314/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the cloud encryption software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing use of in-built cloud encryption solutions, growing data privacy and security concerns, and data security due to strict regulatory compliance.



The cloud encryption software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Manufacturing

• Professional services

• Healthcare

• Others



By Type

• Large enterprise

• SME



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing adoption of BYOD as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud encryption software market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing adoption of biometric encryption and increasing adoption of cloud platforms by SMEs will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud encryption software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., F Secure Corp., Forcepoint LLC, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hitachi Ltd., Intel Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Intuit Inc., Lookout Inc., McAfee LLC, Microsoft Corp., Netskope Inc., Proofpoint Inc., Secomba GmbH, Sophos Ltd., Thales Group, and Trend Micro Inc. Also, the cloud encryption software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

