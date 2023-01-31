Excite Credit Union Recognized With Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation™

SAN JOSE, Calif. and WILMINGTON, N.C., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cigna has selected Excite Credit Union as a recipient of their Silver level Healthy Workforce Designation for demonstrating a strong commitment to improving the health and well-being of its employees through a workplace wellness program.

Over the last 18 months, Excite Credit Union has promoted healthy physical, mental, and financial behaviors for its team members though a variety of activities and educational campaigns including their Summer Team Activity Challenge, May Mental Health Awareness Month, financial wellness webinars, and one-on-one meetings with a financial advisor.

Excite’s Commit to Be Fit Committee spearheaded these efforts and was assembled from a group of dedicated, passionate team members who planned and implemented programming that was engaging and fun for their colleagues.

In 2022, Excite Credit Union engaged approximately 40% of their team members in these activities with the plan to apply the lessons learned to significantly improve that engagement in 2023.

As “The Community’s Credit Union,” Excite recognizes that the community includes the Excite staff and the satisfaction associated with employee wellness rubs off positively on Excite’s Members.

“At Excite Credit Union, team member health is one of our top priorities; we are honored to be recognized with the Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation,” said Deborah Sunderman, Executive Vice President, Excite Credit Union. “We understand the important role team member well-being plays in an organization’s success and the relationship between healthy team members contributing to a more productive, satisfied workforce and positive business performance.”

Investing in an effective workplace well-being program drives value for employers. Senior executives surveyed as part of an Economist Impact study commissioned by Cigna reported greater productivity, stronger staff morale and motivation, and greater retention and loyalty as the most significant business outcomes of a healthy workforce. Additionally, a Gallup Report finds that on average, companies with high employee engagement are 23 percent more profitable.

“As a consultative growth partner, Cigna knows that a healthy workforce is critical to business growth,” said Cindy Ryan, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer for Cigna. “We are honored to recognize organizations like Excite Credit Union who share our commitment to workplace wellness.”

Creating a healthy work culture is of critical importance, and many employers are seeing increased employee engagement, productivity, and retention as a result of whole person health wellness initiatives.”

The Cigna Healthy Workforce Designation, formerly known as the Cigna Well-Being Award, evaluates organizations based on the core components of their well-being program, including leadership and culture, program foundations, program execution, and whole person health. Organizations recognized with this designation set the standard of excellence for whole-organization health. Cigna is proud to honor Excite Credit Union with the Silver level designation for having made significant progress towards a healthy work culture by establishing and growing their employee well-being and engagement program.

About Excite Credit Union

Excite Credit Union is Member-owned and Member-focused, giving everyone the chance to build a stronger financial future. With branches in California and North Carolina, Excite offers a full range of banking services and is committed to making life affordable for everyone. Excite also is the only credit union based in Santa Clara County designated as a Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Low Income Designated Credit Union (LICU), and a Juntos Avanzamos member. These designations reflect the credit union’s ongoing commitment to serving low-to-moderate income and immigrant communities with fair, safe bank deposit and loan products. For more information, visit www.excitecu.org.

Media Contact:

Nina Cole

408-979-3653

ncole@excitecu.org