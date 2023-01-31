New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818506/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems Market to Reach 20.5 Million Units by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems estimated at 14.7 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 20.5 Million Units by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2022-2030. Manual, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 2.8% CAGR and reach 11.9 Million Units by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Automatic segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 4 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7% CAGR



The Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at 4 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 4.2 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- American Axle & Manufacturing Inc

- Borg Warner Inc

- Continental AG

- Dana Incorporated

- Eaton Corporation Inc

- GKN Plc

- JTEKT Corporation

- Magna International Inc.

- Mitsubishi Motors Corporation

- Oerlikon Group

- ZF Friedrichshafen AG





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

All-Wheel Drive (AWD) Systems Market Overview

Stable Market Growth in Europe & North America

A Prelude to Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems

Automotive Four-wheel Drive System: Overview

Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Systems - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Europe Leading Players Market Share

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Safety Standards Drives AWD Systems Market Growth

Innovations



