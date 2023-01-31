Conduent to Report Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Financial Results on February 14, 2023

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), a global technology-led business process solutions company, plans to report its fourth-quarter and full-year 2022 financial results on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, after market close. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET.



The call will be available by live audio cast along with the news release and online presentation slides at https://investor.conduent.com.

The conference call will also be available by calling 877-407-4019 toll-free. If requested, the conference ID is 13734821.

The international dial-in is 1-201-689-8337. The international conference ID is also 13734821.

A recording of the conference call will be available by calling 1-877-660-6853 three hours after the conference call concludes. The access ID for the recording is 13734821.

The call recording will be available until February 28, 2023.

We look forward to your participation.

About Conduent

Conduent delivers mission-critical services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through our dedicated people, processes, and technologies, Conduent solutions and services enhance customer experience, increase efficiencies, reduce costs, and improve performance for most Fortune 100 companies and more than 500 government entities. Whether it’s touching three out of every four health insured lives and delivering 45% of SNAP payments in the U.S., or enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions and empowering 10 million employees through HR services worldwide, Conduent services and solutions interact with millions of people every day and move our clients’ operations forward. Learn more at https://www.conduent.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Collins, Conduent, +1-310-497-9205, Sean.Collins2@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:

Giles Goodburn, Conduent, +1-203-216-3546, ir@conduent.com

