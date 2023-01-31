The Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market is forecast to grow by $2,821.26 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 3.16% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Offshore Drilling Rigs Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377482/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the offshore drilling rigs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in upstream oil and gas sector, high potential of offshore marginal fields, and new oil and gas exploration policies.



The offshore drilling rigs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Bottom-supported rigs

• Floating rigs



By Application

• Shallow water

• Deepwater

• Ultra-deepwater



By Geography

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

• APAC

• South America



This study identifies the discovery of new oil and gas resources as one of the prime reasons driving the offshore drilling rigs market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in mobile offshore drilling units (MODUS) and rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater e and p activities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the offshore drilling rigs market covers the following areas:

• Offshore drilling rigs market sizing

• Offshore drilling rigs market forecast

• Offshore drilling rigs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading offshore drilling rigs market vendors that include Archer Ltd., China Oilfield Services Ltd., Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., Helmerich and Payne Inc., KCA Deutag Alpha Ltd., Nabors Industries Ltd., Noble Corp. Plc, NOV Inc., Parker Drilling Co., Patterson UTI Energy Inc., PR Marriott Drilling Ltd., Precision Drilling Corp., SAIPEM SpA, Schlumberger Ltd., Seadrill Ltd., Stena AB, Transocean Ltd., Valaris Plc, and Weatherford International Plc. Also, the offshore drilling rigs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05377482/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________