ARway Corp. Launches Major Augmented Reality Navigation Upgrades

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ARway Corporation ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE: ARWY), (OTC: ARWYF) (FSE: E65) is disrupting the Augmented Reality ( AR) Wayfinding market with a no-code, no beacon spatial computing platform enabled by visual marker tracking. ARway is bringing many new technologies together into one platform including; Artificial Intelligence (AI), Augmented Reality (AR), Machine Learning (ML), LIDAR digital twins, 3D models and more. ARway is pleased to announce it has launched major upgrades to its spatial computing wayfinding platform for the real world metaverse. These upgrades include spatial video content, full occlusion, and enhancements to the user experience of the ARway Creator Portal.



Spatial Video Content

Videos can be added as spatial content in augmented reality during the wayfinding experiences for visitors to interact with. This additional no-code template allows brands, properties and customers to publish interactive media in their air space by click-drag-and-drop. Videos published through ARway are location persistent and provide a multi-player experience to all visitors in a location.

Increases:

Monetization capabilities: Digital billboards, advertisements, promotions and more are enabled for ARway customers, driving revenue and brand awareness

Engagement: Enhanced levels of engagement for visitors with interactive media

Stickiness: Increased activation and experience time in spatials drive adoption and retention of users

Video content is an additional feature to existing no-code template inventory: 3D models, images, hotspots, audio and text. Video content type can be enabled with subscription to the AR Content Package offering at $1,200/month or as an A-la-Carte content item at $250/month. Heavily requested by early adopters and pilot projects, the video template is a significant addition to the ARway advertising inventory.

Watch a video showcasing spatial video content - click here

Full Occlusion

AR experiences and content must be in harmony with real world objects with an unobstructed field of view to create truly immersive experiences. With latest breakthroughs in ARway's computer vision capabilities, objects located in the physical world will not be blocked or occluded by digital AR content. This latest version of occlusion eliminates edge cases and variation in physical surroundings to provide an enhanced visitor experience. Mobile devices powered by ARway can track planes, surfaces, edges and light to guide visitors with improved accuracy and no distortions.

Watch a video showcasing full occlusion: click here



Creator Portal Studio User Experience Enhancements

Users of the ARway web creator portal have an enhanced user experience when creating maps and authoring content. The visual uplift is in line with modern design and content tools like Figma, Adobe and Canva with the power of spatial computing embedded in them. Heavily requested by early adopters and pilots, these enhancements improve the workflow and stickiness of the web studio for users, while boosting their productivity.

Watch a video showcasing the creator portal - click here

Software Development Kit

ARway Corp. recently announced a significant upgrade to its spatial computing Software Developer Kit (SDK) with the release of version 2.0. Launching the SDK and its latest updates contributes to the expansion of ARway as a major player in the spatial computing and wayfinding market.

The launch of version 2.0 SDK marks the completion of the last major component of the AR wayfinding and spatial computing platform. The full ARway platform offering consists of the ARway app - for spatial mapping, The Creator Portal - for content management and analytics , and The ARwayKit SDK - for custom apps and integrations. The ARway SDK is being offered as a SaaS platform or can be used in limited ways for free with the ARway watermark.

About ARway Corp

ARway is a no-code spatial computing platform for the real-world Metaverse. It enables AR-enhanced indoor navigation and wayfinding solutions for large, multi-purpose venues enabled by marker-based tracking using QR codes. Visitors can access a venue map by scanning a QR code with their smartphone upon entering the venue to navigate to any Point of Interest (POI) with step by step directions, learn information about those POIs, and interact with rich AR content and experiences along the way.

The ARway offering has an unlimited number of use cases for augmenting physical spaces in the metaverse, consisting of indoor navigation with AR activations to improve the visitor experience in large and complex spaces. With value propositions spanning multiple industries and use cases, ARway leverages Nextech's 3D/AR technology solutions to new substantial markets, for use by creators, brands, and companies.

The ARway Platform Includes:

Web Creator Platform



The Web-Based Creator Platform provides 'advanced' authoring capabilities compared to the mobile app, including the ability for creators to upload their own OBJ/GLB files, and create their own 3D objects. Placing content in a large area using only mobile app required the user to physically be in the specific location which was unscalable. The web studio allows the user to place and author content remotely and at scale.

Mobile App

With the ARway mobile app, anyone can spatially map their location within minutes using their smartphone, and populate it with interactive 3D content, augmented reality wayfinding, audio, text, images, and more. Nextech AR provides several pre-loaded 3D objects which creators can leverage to populate their metaverse.

Download the Mobile App

Apple iOs - click here

Google Play Store - click here

ARwayKit SDK

The Software Development Kit contains code libraries and API information that allows developers to build their own white label & private label mobile apps on both iOs and Android leveraging ARway's technology and creator tools to build AR wayfinding and spatial experiences. Creators will be able to develop white label and private label apps and access ARway APIs to author maps using the Web Creator Portal. The SDK features the latest and greatest of the ARway mobile app.

Nextech AR Solutions

On October 26, 2022, ARway Corp. was spun-out from its parent Company, Nextech AR Solutions ( OTCQX: NEXCF ) ( CSE: NTAR ) (FSE: EP2). Nextech AR retained a control ownership in ARway Corp. with 13 million shares, or a 50% stake. Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse Company and leading provider of augmented reality ("AR") experience technologies and 3D model services. Nextech's AI-powered 3D modeling platform, "ARItize3D" has contracts with; AMZN, KSS, CB2, Genuine Parts & many others. To learn more about Nextech AR, visit www.nextechar.com

Forward-looking Statements

