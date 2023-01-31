Directorate change

31 January 2023

Admiral Group appoints Mike Rogers Non-Executive Director and Chair

Admiral Group plc (“Admiral”) announces the appointment of Mike Rogers as a Non-Executive Director and Chair. Subject to regulatory approval and subject to Mike’s appointment being approved at Admiral’s Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) on 27 April 2023, Mike will succeed Annette Court who will retire from the Board at Admiral’s AGM.

Annette Court joined Admiral’s Board in 2012 and became Chair in 2017.

Mike Rogers has over 30 years of international financial services experience and was Group Chief Executive Office of insurer LV= from 2006 until 2016 and oversaw its transformation into a significant player in the general insurance and life and pensions markets. Prior to that, Mike worked at Barclays Bank for 20 years and held a number of senior roles including Managing Director of UK Retail Banking and Managing Director of Small Business Banking.

Mike is currently Chair of Experian plc, the global information services company, and Aegon UK, a pensions, investments and insurance provider. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director at NatWest Group plc, Chair of its Group Sustainable Banking Committee and member of its Group Performance and Remuneration Committee. Mike was previously a non-executive director of the Association of British Insurers.

Justine Roberts, Senior Independent Director of the Admiral Board, who led the appointment process for the new Chair, said: “We are delighted to have Mike taking on the Chair at Admiral following a rigorous assessment of external and internal candidates. I believe his knowledge and expertise will be of benefit to both the Board and the management team.

On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Annette for her remarkable contribution to the Board, for guiding the Group through the pandemic and for agreeing to stay on to oversee the successful CEO transition from David Stevens to Milena Mondini de Focatiis. We wish her well for the future.”

Annette Court, Chair of the Admiral Board, said: “It has been an absolute privilege to serve as Chair of such an amazing business. Mike is an excellent choice for the future Chair and takes on this role at a very exciting time for the Group as it continues to deliver on its diversification strategy. I wish Mike, Milena and the wider Admiral team every success.”

Mike Rogers, incoming Chair of the Admiral Group Board said: “It is an honour for me to become Chair of this fantastic company as it celebrates its 30th anniversary year. The Group is known for its strong performance and unique culture and I am excited to work with Milena and the management team to capitalise on forthcoming opportunities and grow the business.”

Milena Mondini de Focatiis, CEO of Admiral Group, said: “I am pleased to welcome Mike onto the Group Board and look forward to working with him and the rest of the Board as we continue to deliver on our promises to our stakeholders. On behalf of all my colleagues, I would like to thank Annette for the incredible support she has provided to me, her dedication to both the business and the Board and the wisdom she shared with us all.”

There are no other matters requiring disclosure under Rule 9.6.13 of the Listing Rules.