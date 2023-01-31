English Finnish

WithSecure Corporation, Press Release, 31 January 2023, at 16:00 EET



WithSecure Corporation to publish Financial Statement Release and Annual Report of 2022 on 9 February 2023

WithSecure Corporation will publish its 2022 Financial Statement Release and Annual Report 2022 on Thursday 9 February 2023 at approximately 08:00 EET.

WithSecure’s CEO Juhani Hintikka and CFO Tom Jansson will present the results in a webcast starting at 14:00 EET. The webcast will be held in English and can be accessed at https://withsecure.videosync.fi/2023-02-09-ws-q422-ar22 . Questions are requested in written format in the webcast portal.

Analysts following WithSecure are invited to the presentation at the company headquarters, Tammasaarenkatu 7, Helsinki, Finland.

The presentation material and the webcast recording will be available on the company’s website at https://www.withsecure.com/en/about-us/investor-relations .

Contact information: