Dresner Advisory Services Publishes 2023 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study

NASHUA, N.H., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dresner Advisory Services today published the 2023 Analytical Data Infrastructure Market Study, part of its Wisdom of Crowds series of research. Analytical data infrastructure (ADI) defines a set of technology components for integrating, modeling, managing, storing, governing, and accessing data sets. These data sets then serve as sources for analytic/business intelligence (BI) consumers, e.g., analytic/business applications, tools, and users.



The 7th edition ADI Market Study provides a detailed picture of perceptions, intentions, and realities associated with ADI platform choices. It focuses on the capabilities of database/management platforms for analytical use cases, including on-premises and cloud-deployed databases and specialty databases for analytic users and use cases. The 2023 edition also includes two new sections covering insights into ADI longevity and third-party integration priorities.

According to the report, the top priority use case for ADI platforms is business user reporting and dashboards followed by business user discovery and exploration. In 2023 there is increased interest in both data science and embedded analytics, reflecting a shift in relative priorities across ADI use cases.

“Today’s diversity and scale of BI and analytic use cases require new technology, development, and deployment options that can span from on premises to in the cloud and support data and analytic workflows at high scale and security,” said Bill Hostmann, Research Fellow, Dresner Advisory Services.

“ADI investments have longevity, with the majority of ADI products in service for between three to five years,” said Michael Moran, Research Director, Dresner Advisory Services. “Our research shows that longevity of ADI platform deployments can be associated with BI success, with the likelihood of perceived success with BI users and use cases increasing the longer an ADI platform has been deployed.”

Wisdom of Crowds® research is based on data collected on usage and deployment trends, products, and vendors. Users in all roles and throughout all industries contributed to provide a complete view of realities, plans, and perceptions of the market. For more information visit www.dresneradvisory.com.

About Dresner Advisory Services

Dresner Advisory Services was formed by Howard Dresner, an independent analyst, author, lecturer, and business adviser. Dresner Advisory Services, LLC focuses on creating and sharing thought leadership for Business Intelligence (BI), Performance Management, and related areas.

