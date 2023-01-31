GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses Advances Yellowbrick to Leaders Distinction

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yellowbrick Data, a multi-cloud data warehouse vendor, today announced it has earned recognition as a Leader in the recent “GigaOm Radar Report for Data Warehouses” released in December 2022. The research reveals that the differentiating strengths of Yellowbrick’s data warehouse include its advantages in cloud costs, speed, scalability, concurrency, and deployment options – which marks Yellowbrick as a “fast mover” within the Leaders category.



“This is recognition that our price/performance is ahead of the market which we further underscore with our 75% cheaper guarantee,” said Mark Cusack, CTO at Yellowbrick.

This annual signature report shortlists exemplary data warehouse providers and equips IT decision-makers with unbiased information needed to select the best fit for their business and use case requirements.

According to the report:

“Yellowbrick has evolved from a data warehouse new market entrant to a solid contender with more established offerings in the DW landscape.

The solution includes built-in asynchronous data metadata replication between instances of Yellowbrick: across regions, across cloud providers, and across cloud and on-premises – useful in the event of a cloud service provider (CSP) outage.

Yellowbrick’s strengths include hands-off administration, flexible deployment, scalability, concurrency, and advanced data governance functionality.”



Yellowbrick’s CTO blog unpacks this research a bit more here, and a full version of the report courtesy of Yellowbrick is here.

About Yellowbrick Data

Yellowbrick Data Warehouse is a modern, elastic data warehouse with separate storage and compute that runs in the cloud and on-premises. Yellowbrick enables large scale enterprises to eliminate complexity, reduce risk, and predict and control costs by running all their data anywhere, across multi-cloud instances.

Yellowbrick allows enterprises to run complex queries on live data at petabyte scale in their own cloud account, while supporting high concurrency with fast, interactive query response to customers' most challenging business questions. Yellowbrick Data was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. Learn more at yellowbrick.com and visit us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

