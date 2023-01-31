Green Payments’ Showcases Growth with Four New Hires; Expands to New Office

LONG BRANCH, N.J., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Payments , a credit card processing and point of sale provider, announces the expansion of its team of professionals responsible for marketing, sales and client management. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the company as it makes its final preparations for a new office after a year of unprecedented growth.



“As we begin a new year, we welcome four new incredibly dedicated employees to the team,” said Green Payments CEO Cliff Green. “As our clients grow their business, we in-turn must also grow to help meet their needs. We prioritize hiring talented individuals with diverse industry experience to assist us with reaching new clients and supporting existing customers. We look forward to another year of growth as we finalize new offerings heading down the pipeline.”

Green Payments’ new National Sales Director - SMB, Joe Pulli, will use his experience as a business owner to help clients succeed with a personalized, beneficial processing approach. His in-depth understanding of rate optimization, PCI Compliance and the latest technology will help Green Payments’ clients streamline their payment processing systems and help clients maximize profits in the coming year.

In her new role, Marketing Manager Rachel Viru will plan and execute Green Payments’ marketing campaigns to amplify the company’s presence in the payments industry. After graduating from Rowan University with a bachelor’s degree in Communication and Media Studies, Viru will bring her experience in marketing, design and management to oversee digital campaigns to reach new clients across various industries.

New Client Services and Pricing Manager John Fisler joins the company after graduating as Valedictorian from Rutgers Business School – Camden. Over the past seven months, Fisler has worked with Green Payments learning the ins and outs of card brand regulations, interchange, pricing structures and the underwriting process of the credit card processing industry, and he looks forward to helping the company continue to grow and optimize its services.

Stefanie Wollek joins the team as a Client Success Manager. After graduating from Montclair State University, Wollek worked heavily with retail investors and home buyers throughout the intricate real estate buying and selling process, handling hundreds of contracts to completion.

For more information about Green Payments, visit greenpayments.io .