VizyPay Amplifies Customer Experience and Ease of Use with Overhaul to VizyPOS

WAUKEE, Iowa, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VizyPay , an industry-disrupting payment processing fintech company with a mission to empower small town businesses with simple, reliable and transparent services, today announces the overhaul of its VizyPOS app. The updates provide a facelift to the graphics, imagery, overhauling the Cart and Inventory for better usability and most importantly supplying a help center for users to connect with a customer support team. The new and improved help center allows small business owners to reach VizyPay support within 30 seconds to troubleshoot any issues they may run into.



VizyPay’s dedication to servicing small businesses with the best payment tools available is always in the forefront of each decision, including the VizyPOS update. The overhaul includes modernizing the graphics with a new color scheme and easier usability. Built for Pax terminals, VizyPOS gives merchants resources normally found in full POS systems, offering built-in inventory management, split tender capabilities, extensive profit reporting and data-driven insights to help merchants run their businesses intelligently and smoothly. Moreover, VizyPOS allows for easy implementation of VizyPay’s award-winning Cash Discount Program , a flexible and transparent subscription program that seamlessly incorporates card swipe fees into pricing, ultimately allowing small businesses to offset up to 100% of processing fees.

“We always strive to innovate and provide advanced, reliable and innovative technology solutions for our merchants,” said VizyPay Application Developer, Brett Dewerff. “With easy to use, high-powered capabilities, VizyPOS has been revolutionizing the tools small businesses have in their pockets. This new update makes managing all aspects of their business easier and more convenient than ever.”

VizyPOS is free for all VizyPay customers and is compatible with the A80 and A920 PAX terminals. For more information, visit www.vizypay.com . To download VizyPOS click here .

About VizyPay

Headquartered in Waukee, Iowa, VizyPay was founded in 2017 by entrepreneurs who each had either significant credit card processing experience or were previously small business owners. Their combined understanding of these different industries created the perfect cocktail for a credit card processing company that could truly look out for the business owner. Making a huge splash nationwide by being honest and simple, VizyPay ranked #918 on the 2022 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America with a three-year revenue growth of 695%.