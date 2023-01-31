Future Today Sees Three Consecutive Years of 100% YoY Revenue Growth with Unruly

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Today, a leader in premium ad-supported video on-demand (“AVOD”) reaching 20 million households across all major OTT platforms, shared that it has experienced three consecutive years of 100% YoY revenue growth with Unruly, a leading omnichannel advertising platform with a specialization in Connected TV (“CTV”) and video, and the SSP in Tremor International’s end-to-end platform. Following Tremor’s 2022 acquisition of the Amobee DSP and its integration into the end-to-end platform, Amobee CTV spend on Future Today from Unruly grew 336%.



Future Today, which has seen a 120% increase in audience over the last two years, has worked closely with brands within the Tremor International umbrella, including Unruly, since 2015.

“Unruly continues to drive phenomenal results year-over-year for Future Today,” said Katya Shkolnik, Head of Partnerships and Programmatic at Future Today. “We are seeing tremendous success in helping brands get incremental reach across categories, in particular within our Entertainment and Lifestyle categories, where, for example, 90% of those viewers report that they seldom watch linear. Unruly has done a great job of both driving demand and providing us with the tools to easily create PMP and PG packages for brands to reach this valuable streaming-first audience. We’re excited for the benefits we stand to gain now that Unruly has direct access to demand from the Amobee DSP.”

Over the course of the relationship, Future Today’s revenue from Unruly’s technology has continued to grow steadily year-over-year, as it leverages Unruly’s offerings such as unique demand from the Tremor Video DSP, and CTRL, Unruly’s self-service platform. CTRL is built for publishers to price, package and sell their inventory, with capabilities to layer in data such as contextual and audience targeting. Tremor International’s acquisition of the Amobee DSP in 2022 is expected to enable further unique demand for Future Today.

“Future Today is a long-standing, valued partner, offering engaging content on which brands can reach key audiences across digital and OTT platforms. It’s a testament to our ability to facilitate consistent growth that the relationship between Unruly and Future Today has strengthened significantly over the past few years,” said Kenneth Suh, Chief Strategy Officer at Tremor International. “We are always looking for ways to provide unique technology and greater monetization including the recent addition of the Amobee DSP to our end-to-end platform to drive increased direct demand to media companies.”

