Window Film Depot Implements Initiatives to Help Texas Schools Meet New Safety Standards

ATLANTA, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Window Film Depot, a nationwide leader in security window film installations designed to mitigate active shooter incidents, is launching initiatives to help Texas school systems meet the new safety standards set by the Texas Education Agency (TEA). These new standards are being implemented state-wide in response to the recent school shootings in the state.

The over-arching goal is to increase security for students and faculty by reinforcing vulnerable entry points, such as ground level window and door glass. Specifically, the revised School Safety Standards call for the application of access denial window film to these vulnerable areas with the intention to delay entry into a building through broken glass.

To facilitate these changes, the TEA has allocated $400 million dollars in grants for school districts, which will be available in February 2023. Specifically, this money is to "assist school districts in replacing or upgrading doors, windows, fencing, communications, and other safety measures." Schools have until February 17, 2023 to apply.

With a looming deadline and the vast number of schools seeking to complete that grant application, Window Film Depot, the nation's leader in 3M window safety and security window film, is working alongside 3M and Texas local education agencies (LEA) to expedite the procurement process for school administrators.

"Window Film Depot is a trusted resource for schools across the state as they focus on meeting these updated safety standards," said Krissy Mosby, President of Window Film Depot. "There are many factors for school administrators to consider, and we aim to do our part to ensure that each school is both compliant with the new state-wide regulations and provided with the right solution for their particular building security needs."

Through educational webinars reviewing product and grant information, and, in certain cases, on-site assessments to help schools ascertain their exact needs and find the right security solutions, Window Film Depot will help school officials evaluate the types of security window film and other solutions available, such as DefenseLite® and BulletShield®, for more robust protection. Window Film Depot's safety assessments meet the TEA standard requirements. Provided estimates are free to school systems and guaranteed to meet the state deadlines imposed for grant funding.

Window Film Depot has a national footprint, with an office conveniently located in Dallas-Fort Worth to help facilitate the new safety standards in Texas. As such, free assessments are available to schools across the entire state. Assistance is provided to all schools to best determine their security glazing needs, identify vulnerable entry points, and develop accurate quotes based on site specific information.

"We encourage school officials and safety compliance professionals to utilize the resources we are offering to determine how best their Texas School Safety Grant should be allocated for maximum security," said Donnie McDaniel, Director of Government Sales at Window Film Depot. "Our solutions have been tested to meet Homeland Security, FEMA, GSA, and the Department of Defense standards, and we will help each school determine its unique needs to make the upgrades that will help ensure the safety of the students, faculty, and administrators."

Window Film Depot has the following tools and resources for Texas school systems:

Webinars reviewing product and grant information

Compliance guidance for school administrators

A user-friendly RFP template to expedite the estimating process

Onsite and online threat-level assessments

Professional installation services

Estimates from Window Film Depot are broken down by zone, Zone 1 encompassing doors and entryways, per the state standard requirements. Zone 2 covers perimeter windows, which can be added-on and itemized at the school's discretion for maximum security. TIPS-USA contract pricing is available statewide. Window Film Depot is also a GSA Contract Holder.

School systems are to verify that the new requirements, including security film, are met with the 2023 school year, with a contractor and a timeline in place no later than August 2023.

Schedule a 30-minute webinar to learn how Window Film Depot can assist in meeting School Safety Standards rule requirements.

About Window Film Depot

Headquartered in Marietta, GA, WFD has completed over 50,000 projects, providing architectural film solutions for customers, ranging from the Vatican and the executive branch of the US government to numerous national retailers in all 50 states. Window Film Depot, a subsidiary of FutureVu Brands, is a three time 3M "National Dealer of the Year Award" recipient and the company has been named Window Film Magazine's 'Top Window Film Dealer' on numerous occasions.

