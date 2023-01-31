LEDVANCE Announces SYLVANIA EverydayLED Light Bulbs to Help Families Save Money, Time & Energy

WILMINGTON, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When you go to your local store or online this year to buy light bulbs, many traditional products will be gone due to government legislation. While long-lasting, energy-efficient LED lighting has been around for over a decade, some haven’t made the switch yet. To help families save money, time, and energy, LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US, is launching the SYLVANIA EverydayLED™ light bulb portfolio, offering simple light for everyday life. SYLVANIA EverydayLED light bulbs cost about the same as traditional light bulbs but can last 3.5 times longer, so they don’t need to be replaced as often, saving you time. They also use less energy which can save money on your electricity bill. This new SYLVANIA LED portfolio includes A19 light bulbs in a wide range of wattages for lamps throughout your home, dimmable BR30 light bulbs for ceilings, and wet-rated PAR38 light bulbs that are great for backyards. These shine soft white (2700K), white (3000K) or daylight (5000K) illumination and can be used indoor and outdoor.

“Traditional light bulbs need to be replaced often and use a lot of energy, which is why they won’t be available soon due to legislation. For around the same price, consumers can now save money, time, and energy with SYLVANIA EverydayLED lighting, making it the perfect time to switch to LED,” said Alli Richard, product marketing manager, LEDVANCE LLC. “Families have trusted SYLVANIA lighting for over a century for their homes, and they can now count on our new modern SYLVANIA EverydayLED lights.”

Save Money, Time & Energy with SYLVANIA LED Lights

– SYLVANIA EverydayLED lights use less energy than traditional products which can save money on your electricity bill. For example, the SYLVANIA EverydayLED A19 60-watt equivalent bulb can save an estimated $19.63*. These can pay for themselves in energy savings! Save Time – SYLVANIA EverydayLED lights can last up to 3.5 times longer than traditional lights for about the same price. This can save you time since they don’t have to be replaced as often, which is especially helpful with hard to reach ceilings. SYLVANIA EverydayLED lights can last up to 3,500 hours or 3 years**, compared to incandescent light bulbs products that can last around 1,000 hours.

Save Energy – Compared to a 60-watt A19 traditional light bulb, a SYLVANIA EverydayLED A19 light bulb uses only 9-watts to provide around the same brightness. Using less energy is great for your electricity bill, and the planet!

Home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery said, “People have been hesitant to let go of traditional bulbs in lieu of LEDs because they feared they won’t get the same light quality they are used to. I respect companies like LEDVANCE who have been making light bulbs for over a century and know how to merge technology with the need to create great everyday products for people’s homes and lives. LEDVANCE’s SYLVANIA LEDs offer a beautiful illumination consumers can feel good about; and who doesn’t want to save money, time, and energy just by simply changing a light bulb?!”

SYLVANIA EverydayLED light bulbs will be available at leading grocery and hardware stores and online retailers nationwide in the US starting Summer 2023. For the latest on LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA lighting innovations for commercial and residential applications, visit www.ledvanceUS.com or follow the company on social media on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok and Pinterest.

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.