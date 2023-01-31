Directorate change

Admiral Group Plc (“Admiral”)

31 January 2023

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.11(3), Admiral announces the following changes to its Board:

Justine Roberts became an interim Senior Independent Director (“SID”) when Jean Park took a medical leave of absence on 22 February 2022. Jean retired from the Admiral Board on 20 January 2023. We announce that Justine has today succeeded Jean as the permanent SID of Admiral.

We further announce that Justine has today also become a permanent member of the Remuneration Committee in place of Jean. The Board would like to thank Jayaprakasa (“JP”) Rangaswami for his support as an interim member of the Remuneration Committee since 22 February 2022, a role which today comes to an end. Membership of the Remuneration Committee is now: Evelyn Bourke (Chair), Mike Brierley and Justine Roberts.





Media Addy Frederick Addy.Frederick@admiralgroup.co.uk +44 (0)7436035615 Investors/ Analysts Marisja Kocznur InvestorRelationsTeam@admiralgroup.co.uk

Admiral Group plc

LEI: 213800FGVM7Z9EJB2685



