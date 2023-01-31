$24.55 Bn, Organic Wine Market (by 2028) Growth Forecast at 12% CAGR – Exclusive Report by The Insight Partners

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Organic Wine Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Global Forecasts to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Type (Still and Sparkling), Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Retail, and Direct Selling)”; the global organic wine market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12% during 2022-2028; it is projected to reach USD 24.55 billion by 2028 from USD 12.47 billion in 2022.





Get Exclusive Sample Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00013419





Global Organic Wine Market – Study Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 12.47 Billion in 2022 Market Size Value by USD 24.55 Billion by 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 12% from 2022 to 2028. Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2022 No. of Pages 198 No. of Tables 120 No. of Charts & Figures 81 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type, Packaging Type, and Distribution Channel Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South & Central America Country scope US, Canada, Mexico, UK, Germany, Spain, Italy, France, India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Global Organic Wine Market – Competitive Overview:

Avondale, Elgin Ridge Wines, Kendall-Jackson, The Organic Wine Company, Bronco Wine Company, King Estate Winery, Grgich Hills Estate, Emiliana Organic Vineyards, Società Agricola Querciabella Spa, Frey Vineyards are the top market players of global organic wine market.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00013419





Global Organic Wine Market – Segmentation:

The organic wine market is segmented into type, packaging type, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on type , the market is bifurcated into still and sparkling. The still wine segment is expected to hold the larger market share in the global organic wine market. This is because still wines, which include red, white, and rosé wines, are more popular and widely consumed than sparkling wines. Consumers prefer still wines for daily consumption and pairing with food, which drives the demand for still wines. Furthermore, still wines are more affordable than sparkling wines, which makes them more accessible to a wider range of consumers. Additionally, still wines are produced in a wider range of varieties, styles, and regions, making them more versatile and adaptable to consumer tastes and preferences. The still wine segment is also driven by the growing popularity of organic wines among younger consumers, who are increasingly interested in health and sustainability.

Based on packaging type, the market is divided into bottles and cans. The bottles segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the global organic wine market due to its traditional and common usage, its ability to preserve the wine quality, its sustainability, and its premium look, which is more suitable for high-end and luxury wines such as organic wines.

Based on distribution channel , the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and direct selling. The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the global organic wine market due to their convenience, wide range of products, and strong marketing capabilities, which make them the most popular and convenient distribution channel for consumers to purchase organic wines.

By geography , the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South & Central America. Europe held a substantial share of the organic wine market due to several factors, including strong consumer demand, a well-established wine culture and tradition, government support, high-quality production, and high investment in organic farming. Further, The US is one of the fastest-growing markets for organic wine globally, due in part to the country's high demand for organic products and the growing number of wineries that are transitioning to organic and biodynamic farming practices. Additionally, the US has a long history of wine production, with established wine regions such as Napa Valley and Sonoma County and a diverse range of grape varieties grown in the country. This allows for a wide variety of organic wines to be produced, appealing to a diverse consumer base. The US also has a well-developed distribution and marketing system for wine, which helps to promote and sell organic wines.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00013419





Global Organic Wine Market – Growth Drivers:

The organic wine market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing consumer demand for organic and natural products. The growing awareness about the health benefits of organic wines and their sustainability is also driving the market. Furthermore, the increasing focus on environmental protection is also expected to boost the growth of the organic wine market. In terms of opportunities, the organic wine market is expected to be driven by the increasing demand for organic wines in developing countries such as China and India, as well as in the United States and Europe. The growing popularity of organic wines among younger consumers, who are increasingly interested in health and sustainability, is also expected to drive the market. Additionally, the increasing trend of online wine sales and the growing popularity of subscription-based wine clubs are also expected to provide new opportunities for the organic wine market. In terms of future trends, the organic wine market is expected to be driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly production methods by winemakers. The growing trend of using natural and organic ingredients in wine production is also expected to drive the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of smart technology in wine production, such as precision agriculture and weather monitoring, is also expected to be a future trend in the organic wine market.





Buy Premium Copy of Organic Wine Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00013419





Organic wine is produced using grapes grown without synthetic chemicals, pesticides, or fertilizers and is considered to be a healthier and more sustainable option. It is made from organically grown grapes and uses natural yeasts for fermentation. Organic wines are primarily used for social and recreational purposes and are consumed by individuals and households. They are also used in the food and beverage, retail, health and wellness, and beauty and skincare industries. Organic wines are considered to be healthier and more natural than conventional wines. They are used in other organic and natural products, such as juices and jams.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Sparkling Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (White, Red, and Rose), Packaging Type (Bottles and Cans), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, and Others)

Global Luxury White Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Chardonnay, Riesling, Pinot Grigio/Pinot Gris, Pinot Blanc); Distribution Channel (Wholesale, Retail Stores, Department Stores, Online Retailers) and Geography

Global Plum Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans); Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Global Rice Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others) and Geography

Global Fortified Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Port, Sherry, Vermouth, Others); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, E-Commerce, Others) and Geography

Global Honey Wine Market Size Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Nature (Organic, Conventonal); Variety (Herbs, Spices, Flavours, Others); Distribution Channel (Convenience Stores, Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Others) and Geography







