The Global Fire-resistant Fabrics Market is forecast to grow by $1749.97 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Our report on the fire-resistant fabrics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growth in the chemical and oil and gas industries, growing demand for fire-resistant fabrics in the automotive industry, and increasing demand for flame-resistant fabrics for stage drapery.



The fire-resistant fabrics market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Industrial protective and mining clothing

• Transport

• Defense and firefighting services

• Others



By Product

• Apparel

• Non-apparel



By Geography

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand from emerging economies as one of the prime reasons driving the fire-resistant fabrics market growth during the next few years. Also, the incorporation of new techniques and technologies to produce fire-resistant fabrics and the implementation of government regulations related to the use of flame-resistant wear in various industries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading fire-resistant fabrics market vendors that include DALETEC, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Glen Raven Inc., Gunei Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Henan Tianyu Garment, Huntsman Corp., Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd., Kaneka Corp., Lenzing AG, Marina Textil SL, Milliken and Co., Newtex Industries Inc., PBI Performance Products Inc., Safechem Solution Pvt. Ltd., Solvay SA, Teijin Ltd., TenCate Fabrics EU, U Long High Tech Textile Co. Ltd., W. L. Gore and Associates Inc., and Xinxiang Harmony Textile Co. Ltd. Also, the fire-resistant fabrics market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

