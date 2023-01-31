The Global HVAC Air Filter Market is forecast to grow by $2702.82 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global HVAC Air Filter Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05256461/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the HVAC air filter market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing number of data centers, demand for refurbishment and replacement of HVAC systems, and growth in healthcare industry.



The HVAC air filter market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Building and construction

• Automotive

• Pharmaceutical

• Food and beverage

• Others



By End-user

• Non-residential

• Residential



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the growing awareness about indoor air quality as one of the prime reasons driving the HVAC air filter market growth during the next few years. Also, high market competition and increased emphasis on green buildings will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the HVAC air filter market covers the following areas:

• HVAC air filter market sizing

• HVAC air filter market forecast

• HVAC air filter market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading HVAC air filter market vendors that include 3M Co., Koninklijke Philips NV, MANN HUMMEL International GmbH and Co. KG, Parker Hannifin Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Lennox International Inc., Unilever PLC, Camfil AB, Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Donaldson Co. Inc., Air Filter Industries Pvt. Ltd., Fab Tex Filtration, FlaktGroup Holding GmbH, Fumex Inc., Steril Aire LLC, VIRGIS FILTERS SPA, Pearl Filtration, Air Filtration Solutions Ltd., and Airsan. Also, the HVAC air filter market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

