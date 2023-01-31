The Producto Group Continues its Strategic Growth with Appointment of CEO, Addition of MedTech Veteran Board Member, and New Website

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Producto Group (the “Company” or “Producto”), a solution driven manufacturer of high-precision round tooling, precision machining and assemblies for complex components and heavy-gauge custom plastic enclosures, announced today that it appointed Mark C. Rauenzahn as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and member of the Board of Directors, effective immediately. His responsibilities include driving the overall strategy of Producto, a portfolio company of Culper Capital Partners, overseeing operations at its facilities, and positioning the Company for future growth.



“We are thrilled to welcome Mark to The Producto Group,” said Adam Cook, Non-Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Investment Officer of Culper Capital Partners, the ownership group behind Producto. “Mark brings extensive operational leadership experience, both domestically and internationally, and we are confident he will flourish in his new role at the helm of Producto,” Cook added.

Rauenzahn most recently served as General Manager of Sundyne, a highly engineered pump and compressor manufacturer. Before Sundyne, Rauenzahn held various positions at Integer as Director of Procurement and Director of Operations. Prior to Integer, Mark held roles as Operations and Commodity Manager at United Technologies.

“I am excited for the opportunity to join a burgeoning company like The Producto Group,” said Mr. Rauenzahn. “Producto’s ability to offer a multitude of world class capabilities to solve its customers’ most challenging manufacturing needs is what excites me about this opportunity, and I am eager to roll up my sleeves,” added Mark.

Joining Mark on the Board of Directors is Declan Smyth, President of Franchise at Viant Medical, a global leader in the medical device contract manufacturing space.

“Having an industry veteran like Declan on the Board will be an invaluable resource for Producto, furthering our mission to be a strategic, and acquisitive, manufacturing leader in medical device and other highly regulated critical end markets,” said Rauenzahn.

In addition to the key personnel joining The Producto Group, the Company recently underwent a digital presence overhaul, further highlighting the full suite of solutions the Company offers its customers via its new website, www.producto.com. It’s wholly owned subsidiary websites can also be accessed via: ringprecision.com; newvisionindustries.com; thermofab.com; and dieco.us.

The Producto Group, and its subsidiaries, will also be attending and exhibiting at MD&M West, February 7-9th. Come find us at booth 2959. We look forward to seeing you there!



About The Producto Group

The Producto Group is a solution driven manufacturer, with highly differentiated capabilities for the medical industry, via Producto Medical, and other critical, regulated high-end markets, through Producto Precision. Our unique, yet synergistic, Brands offer high-precision round tooling (Ring Precision), precision machining and assembly for complex components (New Vision Industries), heavy-gauge plastic enclosures (ThermoFab), and springs and die sets (Dieco), as part of a fully integrated “One Producto” solution.

About Culper Capital Partners

Culper Capital Partners is a private investment firm that invests both debt and equity in middle market companies that seek true partnership solutions. Culper isn’t interested in just putting money to work. Culper seeks to revolutionize the meaning of private equity by working with its trusted portfolio companies to drive value for their customers, employees, the community, and shareholders alike.

Further inquiries to be directed to: Lore Stamboulian at lstamboulian@culpercapital.com or 201-479-0108.