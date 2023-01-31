The Global Transparent Digital Signage Market is forecast to grow by $8,282.87 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 30.36% during the forecast period

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Transparent Digital Signage Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05228037/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the transparent digital signage market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for digital signage and digital-out-of-home (DOOH), low power consumption and do-it-yourself (DIY) design, and demand for high-resolution and interactive content.



The transparent digital signage market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LED

• OLED



By End-user

• Retail

• Automotive

• Media and entertainment



By Geography

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the emergence of transparent organic light-emitting devices (TOLEDS) as one of the prime reasons driving the transparent digital signage market growth during the next few years. Also, focus on reseller programs, increasing partnerships and collaborations and growing popularity of data analytics and smart control will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the transparent digital signage market covers the following areas:

• Transparent digital signage market sizing

• Transparent digital signage market forecast

• Transparent digital signage market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading transparent digital signage market vendors that include AU Optronics Corp., Barco NV, Leyard Opto Electronic Co. Ltd., LG Corp., Panasonic Holdings Corp., PixelFLEX LLC, Pro Display TM Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Shenzhen AuroLED Technology Co. Ltd., Shenzhen Huake Light Electronics Co. Ltd., SHENZHEN NEXNOVO TECHNOLOGY Co. Ltd., and Sony Group Corp. Also, the transparent digital signage market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

