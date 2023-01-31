Clearsense Announces Success of $50M Capital Raise

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clearsense®, a PaaS company that partners with healthcare organizations to increase data value, governance, and transparency, announced their successful $50M Series D capital raise led by HealthQuest Capital. The raise brought the healthcare-dedicated investment group to Clearsense with the shared goal of improving trust in enterprise data and expanding data-driven operations within healthcare organizations. HealthQuest was joined by existing investors Health Catalyst Capital and UPMC Enterprises.

"This investment into our organization further strengthens our mission to unlock the full potential of healthcare data by delivering solutions that empower data confidence and enable data-driven decision-making to achieve better outcomes," said Gene Scheurer, CEO of Clearsense. "We're elated to begin a relationship with HealthQuest, which shares the same vision: Transforming healthcare."

Along with the raise, Clearsense welcomes new board member, Anthony Williams, partner at HealthQuest. Mr. Williams brings over 22 years of industry experience and serves as a Board Director for HealthQuest portfolio companies Perspectum, ENT Specialty Partners, and 83bar.

Mr. Williams commented, "We seek to partner with transformative companies that meaningfully improve patient outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. Clearsense's platform accomplishes both of these objectives by enabling hospitals and health systems to utilize their data as a valuable asset. We're excited to partner with the company as it continues its impressive growth trajectory."

Clearsense's focus includes elevating health outcomes through data-based solutions and a commitment to promoting data literacy within healthcare. With 2023 poised to be a huge growth year for Clearsense, this new funding will allow Clearsense to further invest in infrastructure, technology, and people to drive the expansion of the 1Clearsense Data Management Platform.

Piper Sandler served as the sole placement agent and financial advisor in the transaction.

About HealthQuest Capital

Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, HealthQuest Capital is a growth capital firm investing in commercial-stage companies that are optimizing value in healthcare by improving outcomes and reducing costs. With more than $1.6 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics/tools, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest team combines decades of successful investing experience with deep domain expertise in all aspects of the healthcare industry. For more information, visit www.healthquestcapital.com.

About Clearsense

Committed to leading transformation in healthcare, Clearsense® creates a data journey, all the way from numbers to key insight. Cloud-based, AI-enabled, and HITRUST-certified, the platform of data applications ensure data governance, implementation, and analytics are rapidly mainstreamed while remaining scalable and secure. Driving faster outcomes in clinical, financial, and operational environments, Clearsense is powering the innovation of tomorrow—right now. Learn more at Clearsense.com.

